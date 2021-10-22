A tale of two QBs: Chambers, Williams restart competition to lead Cowboys

'Top-notch' leadership skills

Moments after the loss to Fresno State, Chambers emphatically stated that his confidence was not wavering and he was looking forward to fighting to keep the starting job.

Williams, who was 1-for-7 passing for 32 yards with an interception in relief of Chambers last week, also had a lot to prove during preparations for Rocky Long’s New Mexico defense.

“What I'm going be looking for is just the mechanics, the operation, the progression, process, does it look clean,” offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said. “We have to try to cultivate some tougher situations, whether that's in seven-on-seven drill or on third-down team periods. It's got to be more difficult in practice so we can get a clean evaluation of that.

"For me, it's just going to be … the urgency, the process of going through a progression so that we can limit turnovers and we can get completions.”

The 2020 season was miserable for both Chambers, who fractured his leg on the third snap of the opener, and Williams, who completed 49.6% of his passes with three interceptions and one touchdown during a painful 2-4 finish.