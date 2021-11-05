A Wyoming life well lived: Kevin McKinney reflects on his time with the Cowboys, legacy at UW

LARAMIE – For generations of Wyoming fans, Kevin McKinney’s comforting voice makes it feel like they’re listening to a dear friend, even if they’ve never met.

For many people that know the legendary UW figure well – his son, his rival, his partner, his boss, his protégés, the list goes on – McKinney is a best friend.

McKinney, the athletic department’s longtime sports information director and senior associate athletic director for external operations, recently retired after serving the university for over a half-century.

Since being hired full-time by predecessor Bill Young on May 1, 1972, McKinney worked for every UW athletics director from Glenn “Red” Jacoby to Tom Burman, with 12 basketball coaches from Bill Strannigan to Jeff Linder and with 13 football coaches from Fritz Shurmur to Craig Bohl.

Fortunately for the Cowboys and the UW community, McKinney is neither gone nor forgotten. He’s still the color man for football and men’s basketball radio broadcasts.

And last month his son, Sean McKinney, spearheaded the establishment of an endowed scholarship in McKinney’s name to be given annually to a deserving student who will be working in the UW athletic media relations and communications department.

“I can’t even explain how deeply appreciative I am,” McKinney said during a recent interview with the Star-Tribune. “It’s such a wonderful gesture. You go through your career, you do your job, and to have something like that and people actually donate to it, I’m humbled for sure and deeply appreciative.

“That’s how I got started, with a scholarship like that in sports information at the time. It really helped me, and I’m just so blown way to help young people. What a legacy that is.”

A lifetime passion

This lifetime of UW athletics began in the 1950s when McKinney’s father, John McKinney, brought him along on trips to Laramie. John, a Cheyenne native, worked at KFBC radio with iconic broadcaster and Cheyenne Tribune columnist Larry Birleffi.

“There was no TV, there was no internet or websites. If you wanted to listen to Wyoming, you listened to Larry,” McKinney said. “He would do that and then write his column. He was the ultimate voice of Wyoming athletics.”

Eventually, McKinney would follow a path marked by Birleffi’s trailblazing footsteps. But not before falling in love with fall Saturdays at War Memorial Stadium in the fashion so many other kids did in those days when the Pokes were winning big under Phil Dickens and then Bob Devaney.

“My dad would bring me to the games, and I would sit in the knothole section. I would not sit in the knothole section and keep stats by any means, I would play football underneath,” McKinney said. “But I was totally into the team and brought the programs home and looked through all the pictures and all that a young guy does.”

In high school, McKinney worked for the Tribune as the sports editor and covering Cowboys home games. His plans to be a print journalist changed when Birleffi introduced him to Young, a pioneer in the sports information world, who brought McKinney on as a student assistant shortly after he enrolled at UW in the fall of 1967.

McKinney’s dad helped him move into his dorm at Crane Hall and then dropped him off at the Fieldhouse.

“He said, ‘You’ll be the first McKinney to go to college,’” McKinney said. “So basically, don’t screw it up. I would have to say, not that I’m the world’s greatest student, but that job kept me in school and wanting to be there.”

After experiencing the highs of the Sugar Bowl season and the lows of the Black 14 incident, McKinney graduated from UW with a degree in journalism in 1971. He would replace Young as the sports information director in 1975.

“I never thought about that,” McKinney said of having the most longevity of any UW employee at the time of his retirement. “It just went by.”

Birleffi was the voice of the Cowboys from the time his service in World War II ended until his retirement in the mid-1980s. McKinney has been on the call for basketball games since 1974 and for football games since 1998.

“I can’t fathom just quitting, especially with the passion I have for it,” McKinney said. “I don’t know that I could sit in the stands, honest to goodness. I haven’t done that since the knothole section. I was always in the box doing one job or another.”

Border War brothers

During McKinney’s first year as UW’s sports information director, the Cowboys were hosting rival Colorado State for a baseball series when a cold front moved in.

Gary Ozzello soon realized that he has made a rookie mistake when he saw the look on McKinney’s face in the press box during their first meeting.

“It was in May of 1975, and I was a freshman working in CSU sports information office,” Ozzello recalled. “I had on shorts and a t-shirt for the baseball game. I honest to goodness didn’t know that it snowed that day (in Laramie). Kevin saved my life.”

McKinney found a sweatshirt and some pants for Ozzello to put on to weather the spring snowstorm.

A profound friendship between Border War rivals was born and continues to this day as UW hosts CSU for the 113th football meeting between the schools Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

“I might have frozen to death without Kevin. Honestly, from that point on, we’ve been great friends, we've been through a lot together, seen and done a lot together,” said Ozzello, who retired from CSU in 2020. “At this stage of our lives and careers, you look back at the meaningful things. You remember wins and losses, but really for me, the most memorable things are the people I got to meet. And at the top of that list is Kevin.”

McKinney and Ozzello were both working for their respective athletic departments for nearly every Bronze Boot game since the traveling trophy was introduced in 1968.

From a public relations standpoint, they had to deal with the infamous brawl between the two teams before the 1978 game. Ozzello was happy for McKinney when Paul Roach’s Pokes were blowing out the Rams and winning WAC championships. McKinney was happy for Ozzello when Sonny Lubick was leading CSU to Mountain West titles with wins over some awful UW teams along the way.

The two had their own Border War tradition. After each game, no matter the outcome, McKinney and Ozzello sought each other out before the visiting bus made its way down Highway 287.

“Honestly, I get choked up thinking about it and I get goosebumps thinking about it,” Ozzello said. “I don't think that there was a time during my 40-plus years I ever walked out War Memorial Stadium or the Double-A, or before that the Fieldhouse and Moby Arena, without giving Kevin a big hug.

“I mean that sincerely, I don't ever remember leaving and not giving him a hug and saying, ‘Man, I love you brother.’”

McKinney laughs while noting that he still doesn’t like the Rams, but in the case of Ozzello, it’s best to keep your enemy close to your heart.

“The rivalry is what it is, but you can still have friends and you can still respect people,” McKinney said. “Even though you couldn’t wait to beat each other, all of us at that time had great relationships because we had relationships. In my business, longevity made you more believable, more respected, more trusted. I think when you get older, you value these gems even more. We get together and just visit about those days like old people do.

“After the game, either I would be so upset or Gary would be so upset, but we hug.”

Armani of Analysis

Dave and Kevin. Any longtime fan of the Pokes understands exactly who you’re talking about if you say those two names together.

In 1984, Dave Walsh was hired by Curt Gowdy – one of the greatest and most famous sportscasters of all time, who owned some radio stations in his native Wyoming -- to be the new voice of the Cowboys.

Walsh’s brilliant play-by-play skills -- “The score! Oh, the score!” -- paired with McKinney’s clever and insightful color commentary, has been the soundtrack of UW games for generations of fans.

“Kevin's the most talented guy I've ever known,” Walsh said. “His dad was a radio guy, so he was involved with the Cowboy games since I think they brought him over from Cheyenne in swaddling clothes. …

“When I started, as far as the history and tradition and all that, he was a walking wealth of knowledge. I realized right away he is very passionate about the Cowboys.”

During their first season together, Walsh gave the impeccably-dressed McKinney an on-air nickname: The Armani of Analysis.

“I didn't run it by him either. I just came out with it,” Walsh said. “Back in those days, and still today, he’s always got a suit on. He is the best-dressed guy I've ever known.”

Walsh stepped away from calling basketball games last year. Reece Monaco is the new play-by-play voice for UW basketball with McKinney set to enter his 47th season on the broadcast.

“Dave has been doing it for 38 years. Larry did it for 43 years,” McKinney noted. “So there’s two voices of the Cowboys over that many years, and I was very close to both of them.”

Dave and Kevin are still in the booth together for football games.

“It has been a great partnership. We hit it off right from the start, we've become very good friends. Our families and our kids grew up together,” Walsh said. “Rarely do you hear one of us mentioned without the other. I think we've done good radio over the years, and most of that is because Kevin is just such an outstanding broadcaster and so knowledgeable. …

“To be mentioned in the same breath with Kevin, I’ve been very proud of that and it means a lot to me.”

A living legacy

McKinney hired UW’s current sports information director, Tim Harkins, 30 years ago and groomed him to take over the position when he became a senior assistant athletic director.

Experiencing the Cowboys’ memorable 1996 Border War win at snowy Hughes Stadium and the 2002 Mountain West basketball championship-clinching win over Utah at the Arena-Auditorium with McKinney are at the top of the list of Harkins’ favorite moments on the job.

“Kevin has just a great way, particularly in our business, of dealing with people,” Harkins said. “He really cares about people. One thing that stood out to me when I first went to work for him was, it didn't matter whether it was a national TV network calling for information or if it was a student working with the Branding Iron, he treated them all with the same level of service. …

“I definitely learned from one of the best, not just in the league, but in the country.”

Now future sports information stars will have a chance to get their start in the business with a scholarship in McKinney’s name.

After a surprise retirement party for his dad this summer, Sean wanted to find a way to carry on the tradition and the idea of the scholarship received support from Burman, Randy Welniak, Bill Sparks and other members of the UW athletic department administration.

All of the long hours McKinney put in at UW for 50-plus years have built lasting legacy.

“My childhood was fantastic,” Sean said. “I got to grow up in an athletic department, which I think is a wonderful place to raise a child. I was just very fortunate being raised by coaches and student-athletes and people in the athletic department. I was always up there. That's just what we did. I was with my dad, and so it was a special childhood. …

“Now to be able to honor dad that way … as a kid, I never had to look very far for a great role model. He was right there in front of me. I got to see how he treated people, how he worked with people. I'm of course biased, but he's the best. All these people that have showed the support can help back that up. He's a special man, and I think he deserves all of this.”

Burman suggested to McKinney that he continue calling Cowboys games instead of just riding off into the sunset after his retirement.

Now his fingers are crossed that UW can end its four-game losing streak and get the Bronze Boot back from the Rams so he doesn’t have to hear it from the Armani of Analysis.

“First of all, he’s truly one of my best friends and one of the most loyal and competitive guys I’ve ever been around,” Burman said. “I give him grief because when we play poorly, especially when we play poorly against a team he doesn’t like, he’s like a fan. I’ll walk in and let him go before saying, ‘Calm down now. We’ll get through this, we’ll get better.’

“He wears it on his sleeve, but he loves this place. He loves the history and tradition. The pride he has in Wyoming is second to none. I’m glad he’s not gone.”

As McKinney sits in a coffee shop in downtown Laramie reflecting on a hall of fame career, his phone vibrates with an incoming call from his son, who recently became a dad himself.

“Sean and I have a very special relationship. For him to get that (scholarship) going … he’s the light of my life,” McKinney said. “Now his little son is. But the university has always been so special to me and to be remembered that way is beyond words.”

Sean’s voice starts to crack on the other end of the line when talking about his dad and his newborn son, Orion.

There’s something special about honoring and preserving the memory of your best friend when he’s still alive and well.

“I think him doing the radio and so many fans listening to him for so long, they all get to experience what it's like to hear him like I did growing up,” Sean said. “It really opened up who he is for so many people, and he has been a part of so many people's lives. …

“Obviously, it’s very special for me to be able to have a son. If I can be even close to the dad my dad is … there's three generations there. It's pretty special.”

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

