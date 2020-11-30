After 'long road' back, Wyoming captain Garrett Crall is enjoying the moment

Crall said he hasn’t had any pain in his foot for a while, which seemed evident Friday. He finished with five tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in UW’s first win since Oct. 30.

“To have him back, and as much as anything to have him back at practice and teach the younger guys how you’re supposed to practice and how you’re supposed to prepare, Garrett has meant everything in that regard,” first-year defensive ends coach Marty English said. “Even when he wasn’t healthy enough yet, he was out at every practice helping coach guys and teach guys. And then be able to come out and show them where the bar is supposed to be set, how you’re supposed to be accountable to it and then go out in the game and play the way he did, that’s kind of what’s expected of Garrett. He did a great job.”

Crall still has to work his way into game shape after going months without being able to run -- "we’re still working on that," he said -- but not being available to physically mentor the Cowboys’ younger players while he was still recovering was just as difficult for him, particularly at a defensive end position that’s had its share of attrition this season.