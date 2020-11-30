After 'long road' back, Wyoming captain Garrett Crall is enjoying the moment

LARAMIE -- Garrett Crall isn’t exactly sure what the future holds for him.
But after what he’s dealt with in the past, Wyoming's senior defensive end is completely content in the present.
Crall made his much-anticipated season debut in the Cowboys’ 45-14 win over UNLV last week. He went almost a full calendar year without playing a competitive snap, but Crall needed just one to remind everyone he was back. On the Rebels’ first offensive play, the 6-foot-5, 238-pounder maintained his leverage on the edge and chased down UNLV receiver Tyleek Collins for a 9-yard loss.
Crall is the first to admit that not everything about his performance was perfect, but it's a start.
“It was just fun,” Crall said. “Obviously it’s been a long road, but I’m just glad to be back.”
Crall hadn’t suited up for UW since its Arizona Bowl win over Georgia State on New Year’s Eve. He had surgery to repair a torn labrum in January, but it was a foot injury he sustained during preparation for the bowl game that lingered.
It was to the same foot that he broke as a sophomore in 2018, though Crall said before the season it was a different kind of injury. Still, it required surgery, and there were issues in the healing process. Crall underwent three different operations on his foot to get it right.
“Playing in that game Friday was the easiest thing I’ve done in the last eight months,” Crall said. “The amount of physical pain, emotional pain and mental stuff that I’ve went through. The rehab. Long nights. No sleeping. My mom asked me, ‘Are you sure you’re ready?’ And I told her this is what I do. This is what I am. I’m a football player.”
Entering the season, Crall had made enough progress that UW coach Craig Bohl voiced optimism the Cowboys' senior captain would be ready for the Oct. 24 opener at Nevada. But that wasn’t the case.
Crall still attended practice when he could and even traveled with the team to Colorado State on Nov. 5 to watch from the sideline, but he then had to quarantine for 14 days as a result of contact tracing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Crall didn’t start practicing again until a couple of weeks ago and wasn’t even sure he’d be able to return against UNLV until the middle of last week.
“It was really up to our strength staff, our head trainer, Dave (Kearns), and Coach Bohl, and Coach Bohl at the end of the day made a decision,” Crall said. “I had to prove to him I could still play, and I was fortunate enough to be able to go out there and play. So last week I was working as hard as I could to show coach that, hey, you can trust me and put me out there. It was kind of a big deal.”
Crall said he hasn’t had any pain in his foot for a while, which seemed evident Friday. He finished with five tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in UW’s first win since Oct. 30.
“To have him back, and as much as anything to have him back at practice and teach the younger guys how you’re supposed to practice and how you’re supposed to prepare, Garrett has meant everything in that regard,” first-year defensive ends coach Marty English said. “Even when he wasn’t healthy enough yet, he was out at every practice helping coach guys and teach guys. And then be able to come out and show them where the bar is supposed to be set, how you’re supposed to be accountable to it and then go out in the game and play the way he did, that’s kind of what’s expected of Garrett. He did a great job.”
Crall still has to work his way into game shape after going months without being able to run -- "we’re still working on that," he said -- but not being available to physically mentor the Cowboys’ younger players while he was still recovering was just as difficult for him, particularly at a defensive end position that’s had its share of attrition this season.
Solomon Byrd and Davon Wells-Ross opted out before it began while Teagan Liufau has yet to play because of an injury. Victor Jones, who started the first three games in Crall’s absence, was suspended indefinitely ahead of the UNLV game because of a violation of team rules.
It has forced freshmen Jaylen Pate, Cameron Smith and DeVonne Harris into much bigger roles at the end spots than expected. Pate, a redshirt freshman who wasn’t on the two-deep heading into the season, has started all four games.
Before returning to practice, Crall did what he could in the film room to help.
“He’s a football guy. Straight up,” Pate said. “He’s from Ohio, but you’d probably swear he’s from Wyoming the way he’s so into the program. He supports all of his guys. He loves all of us. It’s not always the most conventional way, but he definitely pushes us to get better off the field. And he pushes us on the field. He’s definitely a great mentor to have for sure.”
Last week’s game marked the 25th start of Crall’s career. There are only two games left on UW’s schedule starting with a return trip to Las Vegas on Saturday to face New Mexico, which has relocated because of public health orders in its state. Even if the Cowboys play in a bowl game, Crall will have four opportunities at most to step on the field as a senior.
Crall said he never thought about opting out of this season, and he hasn’t spent much time pondering whether or not he’ll return for another one. In response to the pandemic, the NCAA has granted eligibility relief to all fall-sport athletes, leaving open the possibility that Crall could be back for a fifth season next fall.
But after working nearly a year to get back to this point, Crall isn’t taking for granted the here and now.
“Honestly right now I’m just focused on the present,” Crall said. “Focused on New Mexico and then Boise (State). We’ll go from there.”
