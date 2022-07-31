Air Force Falcons have chance to build on 10-win season with key returnees

LAS VEGAS – Troy Calhoun is pleased Colorado State and Wyoming will remain on the Air Force schedule when the Mountain West gets rid of divisions after the 2022 season.

Not because the Falcons' longtime head coach acknowledges the Rams and Cowboys as rivals, but because his team can take a bus to Fort Collins or Laramie.

“You’re doing it to make sure you have your two best teams that play in the conference championship,” Calhoun noted. “Naturally from our viewpoint, I want to reduce travel just because I want our guys in class. But we’re part of the league, and that’s the league’s choice.”

Air Force, which was picked to finish second in the Mountain Division in the preseason MW media poll, will try to take advantage of a schedule that will only include five flights and four true road games.

Calhoun did his best to downplay the lofty preseason expectations with dynamic quarterback Haaziq Daniels and prolific fullback Brad Roberts returning by noting the two offensive stars and some other key players did not participate in spring practice due to injuries.

“I think one of the things that we need to take to heart and realize is true is it may take a couple months,” Calhoun said. “We may have to get later into October or November until we realize what we can be as a football team.”

If it does take Air Force some time to get the triple option humming and for new defensive coordinator Brian Knorr to identify replacements for a handful of outstanding players lost to graduation, it could be good news for UW.

UW hosts the Falcons on Sept. 16 under the Friday night lights at War Memorial Stadium (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

The MW opener will be Air Force’s first road game as Calhoun’s squad plays four of its first five games at home.

“It will be a concise week,” Calhoun said. “It’s a Friday game, and we play (the previous) Saturday. That will be a unique challenge.”

UW will be tuning up against Northern Colorado, a program that has struggled since moving up the FCS level, while Air Force is playing a proud but struggling Pac-12 program.

The Falcons, coming off a 10-3 season, will host Colorado on Sept. 10, marking the first time the Buffaloes have roamed to Falcon Stadium since 1974.

“It has been like 50 years,” Calhoun said. “It’s one of many neat challenges that we have. They have a tremendous athletic program. You look in terms of the history and (CU’s) had so many great players and great teams. Truly, the run they had from about 1985 to 2005, during those 20 years they had as good a program as anybody.”

Air Force led the FBS in rushing last season, averaging 327.8 yards per game. UW was a distant second in the MW in rushing (211.2 yard per game).

Roberts is the conference’s top returning rusher after racking up 1,356 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Daniels led the nation in yards per completion (22.8) with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Standout linebacker Vince Sanford leads the defense after finishing with 17.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Safety Trey Taylor also returns after finishing with a team-leading 62 tackles.

After a 4-0 start, the Pokes’ 2021 season turned quickly with a 24-22 loss to Air Force. Daniels was 7-for-10 passing for 110 yards and a touchdown in the second half and Roberts finished with 140 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Calhoun said he must replace two starters from the most “powerful” offensive line in program history and revamp a cornerback-safety combination that may have been the best Air Force has ever had.

“We’ve got to make some new discoveries and that is going to take time,” Calhoun said. “Even as a coach, you’ve got to make yourself be patient.”

If UW can beat the Falcons, who haven’t been to Laramie since 2018, it could be a sleeper in the division race with Boise State and reigning MW champion Utah State also coming to War Memorial Stadium this fall.

“Utah State will be excellent,” said Calhoun, whose team lost the divisional tiebreaker via a head-to-head loss to the Aggies. “They’ve done a super job of not only building a core from within, but being able to add to it from guys that have joined it from the outside from other schools.

“Boise is loaded. I think Colorado State will be really, really good. And then Danny (Gonzales) and Craig (Bohl) do a phenomenal job at New Mexico and Wyoming, respectively.”

The Cadets don’t have a true road game in this year’s battles for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy with Navy visiting Falcon Stadium and a neutral-site game against Army in Arlington, Texas.

The road to the MW title game starts in Laramie, but Air Force will have a chance to enjoy a lot of home cooking this year with seven games at Falcon Stadium, including a visit from division favorite Boise State on Oct. 22 and CSU on Nov. 19.

Editor's note: This is the ninth in a series of 12 articles previewing Mountain West football teams based on order of their predicted order of finish in the preseason media poll.