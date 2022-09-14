Air Force wary of Pokes QB Peasley after his past performance at Falcon Stadium

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl was left with an empty feeling in the weeks after the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Quarterbacks Levi Williams and Sean Chambers were among the 15 Cowboys who rode out of Laramie through the transfer portal shortly after the 7-6 finish to the 2021 campaign.

Troy Calhoun, who doesn’t have the luxury of filling holes on his roster with transfers, looks at the portal as being half full for the Pokes.

Air Force’s head coach believes UW made an upgrade at quarterback with the addition of Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley.

It was a small sample size, but Peasley made a lasting impression on Calhoun by throwing three second-half touchdown passes to lead the eventual Mountain West champion Aggies to a 49-45 win last season at Falcon Stadium.

Peasley and the Pokes will host Air Force in the MW opener on Friday at War Memorial Stadium (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

“They’ve had some key transfers that have changed their team in a really, really good way,” Calhoun said. “I think back to last year and (Peasley) was one of the most productive quarterbacks we faced. He didn’t play the entire game when we faced him, but when he was in there, my goodness.”

The Falcons (2-0) are 28th in the FBS is points allowed (13.5 points per game) and 29th in passing defense (168.5 yards per game) after outclassing Northern Iowa and Colorado at home.

Calhoun said he is concerned about Peasley’s dual-threat style.

After finishing a humbling 5-for-20 passing for 30 yards in the nightmarish opener at Illinois, UW’s new starting QB completed 65% of his passes for 400 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the wins over Tulsa and Northern Colorado.

Through three games, Peasley is also second on the team with 109 net rushing yards behind Titus Swen (214 yards, three touchdowns).

Air Force safety Jayden Goodwin was asked about getting the opportunity to exact some revenge on Peasley and Utah State separately this season.

“We’ll be looking to take a win here, try to limit their weapons, whoever that may be, especially the quarterback,” Goodwin said.

Even though Peasley is adjusting to a pro-style, run-first offense at UW after running a quick-strike, spread attack with the Aggies, the Cowboys coaches are glad to have a team captain with some experience beating the Falcons.

UW’s last win in the series was the wild 2018 comeback in the snow at 7,220 feet. Air Force did not make the trip north of the border in 2020 due to COVID-19 issues and handled the Pokes in 2019 and 2021 at Falcon Stadium.

“He recognizes time of possession and staying on the field is going to be important,” Bohl said of Peasley. “I think also there a semblance of confidence. He played really well against them. Now we have different players than what Utah State had against them last year. I know he’s excited about playing.”

UW did not have a passing touchdown in the 33-10 victory over UNC, but Peasley and the receivers were within inches of connecting on some deep throws into the end zone.

Joshua Cobbs and Wyatt Wieland did make acrobatic confidence-boosting catches on key drives.

Tim Polasek studied all of Peasley’s passes against Air Force last season to see what was working. In his first game against Air Force as UW's offensive coordinator, Chambers was 11-for-28 passing for 143 yards with one touchdown and two lost fumbled during the deflating 24-14 loss in the 2021 MW opener.

“(Peasley) just did a good job of taking what the defense gave him,” Polasek said. “I’m not sure that Utah State was trying to slow it down or anything, but he’s got experience in this game. We spoke about that on his official visit.

“You like that he has been out there, he has seen a blue jersey before or a white jersey, whatever they’re going to wear, so there is some recall in the structure of the defense and what they do.”

Peasley said his performance last year with Utah State doesn’t have anything to do with this game under the Friday night lights with the Cowboys.

But it obviously gives Calhoun and the Falcons plenty to think about as they prepare during a short week.

“Obviously Air Force is a unique opponent with the offense they run,” Peasley said. “For us this week it’s going to be about our possessions and we have to finish them in the end zone.”