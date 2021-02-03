AJ Blazek's departure leaves Wyoming in search of another offensive line coach

LARAMIE -- Less than a month after filling the position on his coaching staff, Wyoming coach Craig Bohl is looking for another offensive line coach.

That’s because A.J. Blazek is leaving for the same position at Vanderbilt, Bohl confirmed Wednesday. Blazek’s move was first reported by 247Sports.

Although Vanderbilt has yet to officially announce Blazek's hiring, Bohl said Blazek informed him during recent conversations between the two that he intended to take the job on the Commodores' staff.

"Those were his intentions. That's what he told me," Bohl said. "We wish him well."

Bohl moved quickly to hire Blazek away from North Dakota State once Bart Miller, who served as UW’s offensive line coach for two seasons, left to join Bret Bielema’s staff at Illinois in late December. But Blazek’s departure, which comes less than a month after he joined the Cowboys’ staff, continues a recent string of tough luck for Bohl hiring assistants who’ve quickly moved on to higher levels in the sport.