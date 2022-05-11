Alabama transfer Keelan Cox felt welcome in Wyoming Cowboys family

LARAMIE – Keelan Cox recently purchased a winter coat for the first time.

The Alabama transfer is fully embracing the move to 7,220 feet after committing to Wyoming on April 30.

Cox, who is from Missouri City, Texas, was originally concerned about the change in climate when talking to former high school rival and current Cowboys’ cornerback Cameron Stone during the recruiting process.

“Out of the portal, I got the offer (from Wyoming) and I was like, ‘I don’t know, Cam. I don’t want to be cold, bro. I don’t want to be far from home,’” Cox said.

Cox – who was also receiving interest from Big 12 schools Iowa State and TCU and held an offer from Kansas – decided not to make a final decision until watching UW’s spring game up close and personal.

After spending a year with the Crimson Tide as a walk-on, Cox appreciated the Nick Saban-like bluntness of Craig Bohl during the visit.

Alabama is the ultimate developmental program for the NFL, but UW offered a better opportunity for the 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end to develop on the field.

“Coach Bohl told me, OK, the two issues you have are you don’t want to be cold and you don’t want to be far from home,” Cox said. “But imagine you get drafted to the Buffalo Bills or the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Baltimore Ravens. You can’t control the weather, can you?”

Since the conclusion of the 2021 season, six UW players have signed with Power 5 programs after entering the transfer portal.

The list includes defensive ends Solomon Byrd, who announced Tuesday he is headed to USC after committing to Georgia Tech last month, and Jaylen Pate, who signed with Northwestern.

Cox adds some key depth and raw talent to the defensive end spot after playing just one season of high school football, one season in junior college and spending one season in the nation's most successful FBS program.

“The portal can work in two ways,” Cox noted. “You can lose guys and you can go out there and work your butt off and recruit even better guys to fill in those roles for you.”

During the spring game, Cox watched his friend Stone (four tackles) and Mississippi transfer Jakorey Hawkins (four tackles, one interception) play well as the starting cornerbacks, opportunities created by the Pokes losing C.J. Coldon (Oklahoma) and Azizi Hearn (UCLA) to the portal.

Cox said the Texas connection made him feel at home at UW. He went to the same high school as running back Jordon Vaughn and also knew Oluwaseyi Omotosho, another defensive end from greater Houston.

Spending time with other Lone Star State players on the roster like wide receiver Joshua Cobbs (San Antonio) and running back Titus Swen (Fort Worth), as well as new defensive tackles coach Oscar Giles, a longtime Texas assistant, made Cox feel even more at home in Laramie.

“I didn’t know there were that many Texas guys here,” Cox said. “They’re like a family. They’re going to look out for me.”

Omotosho, DeVonne Harris, Sabastian Harsh and Braden Siders impressed the coaching staff during the spring, but Cox's pass rushing skills will give him a chance to crack the rotation.

"I bring a lot to the table, especially with my size," Cox said. "I’m just a guy, whatever you tell me to do, I’ll do it."

Cox was a basketball player and ran track for most of his high school career before being approached by the football coach to give the sport a try as a senior.

Despite the lack of experience and overall game film, Cox received offers from FCS programs Arkansas State, Grambling State and Texas Southern after finishing with 39 tackles (26 solo) and 9.0 sacks during his lone season playing for Manvel High.

Cox decided to attend Tyler Junior College in 2020 and then chose an opportunity to walk on at Alabama in 2021 over small-school scholarship offers.

“When you have ‘Bama knock on the door a lot of people’s eyes get big," Cox said. "I wanted to go see where I was at as a football player, where I was at as a person. Everybody told me like, ‘You’re not going to play.’

"I don’t care. I went down there and took a chance on myself and that changed my life.”

Cox plans to pack up his belongings, including the new coat, to begin his new football life in Laramie later this month when workouts with his new UW teammates start.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.