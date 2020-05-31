An inside look at Wyoming's plan to safely get all of its student-athletes back on campus

As comprehensive as the school’s plan is to try to maintain the safety of its athletes, nothing is fully virus-proof. Linder said he hasn’t heard from any of his players or their parents that they’re uncomfortable returning to campus.

But counting walk-ons, football will bring back more than 100 players, easily the largest roster among UW’s sports programs. With the players returning from all parts of the country, Bohl said the plan was always to bring them back in multiple phases in order to use the first one as a “test run.”

He added he and his coaching staff are sensitive to reservations any of them might have about returning to campus this soon. Bohl and Linder said they’ve reiterated with athletes and their families that when they decide to return to campus this summer is their call.

“I think there are some parents that are debating some things on their end as well as they should,” Bohl said. “We’ve made it really clear that all of these things are completely voluntary, and I think you’ll find some parents that will go through and maybe they look at the situation where their son is at. And being home is the best place for them to be right now. We’re certainly open and mindful.”