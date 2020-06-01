Analysis: Ranking the intrigue of each game on Wyoming's schedule

But if you’re looking for even more intrigue heading into this year’s Halloween matchup, there are other storylines to track. First, UW is looking for its fifth straight win over its most bitter rival, which would be the longest winning streak for either side since UW won seven straight from 1967-73.

All four of those wins have come with Mike Bobo at the helm of CSU’s program, though that’s not the case anymore. Enter Steve Addazio, the former Temple and Boston College coach whose hire raised some eyebrows given his almost exclusive ties to the eastern United States (Indiana was the farthest west he’d coached).

Though his cumulative .500 record at Boston College (44-44) wasn’t anything to write home about, Addazio led the Eagles to four straight bowl games before taking the CSU gig. UW would love nothing more than to keep the Bronze Boot away from him, too.

2. UW vs. Utah, Sept. 16