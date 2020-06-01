Analysis: Ranking the intrigue of each game on Wyoming's schedule

LARAMIE -- Maybe Wyoming plays eight games this fall. Or 10. Or perhaps all of them.
As the calendar turns to June, the time to make decisions about the college football season amid the coronavirus pandemic continues to inch closer. But until that time actually comes, who knows?
So for the sake of this exercise, let’s just say UW is going to get all 12 games in. There’s palpable buzz about the Cowboys’ home schedule, which, for now, includes visits from Pac-12 foe Utah and Mountain West division counterparts Utah State, Air Force and Boise State (and likely West Division favorite San Diego State), but each week will bring varying levels of intrigue.
Here’s the Star-Tribune’s ranking of UW's games from the least to most intriguing based on the anticipated quality of opponent, location and other factors related to each contest. Everybody will agree with this list, right?
12. UW at Ball State, Sept. 26
This will be the Cowboys’ first time playing a game in the Eastern time zone since traveling to Eastern Michigan in 2016, but that’s about as intriguing as it gets.
To put it bluntly, Ball State just hasn’t been very good recently. The Cardinals, a member of the Mid-Atlantic Conference, have had six consecutive losing seasons, including a 5-7 campaign a season ago.
Ball State does have a lot of experience returning (eight starters on offense, nine on defense), so maybe the Cardinals will be better than expected. But if UW leaves Muncie, Indiana, with a loss, there will be major work to do heading into conference play.
11. UW at Louisiana, Sept. 12
Another team UW isn’t all that familiar with. These teams have met once in their history -- a 28-15 win for UW back in 1991.
Nearly three decades later, Louisiana is led by former Alabama assistant Billy Napier, who’s quietly turned the Ragin’ Cajuns into a formidable program in the Sun Belt. Louisiana got to the Sun Belt championship game and won 11 games last season.
There’s also the heat factor both teams will almost certainly have to deal with. Lafayette, Louisiana, in early September? Expect a scorcher.
10. UW at New Mexico, Nov. 28
There’s some intrigue here given this is a conference game on the road. And UNM has a new coach in Albuquerque native and former player Danny Gonzales, who spent the previous two seasons as Arizona State’s defensive coordinator.
But there’s still a major talent deficit on a Lobo roster that’s combined for just eight wins the last three seasons. UNM will be trying to avoid a fourth consecutive last-place finish in the MW’s Mountain Division.
If UW happens to still be contending for the division title and bowl eligibility heading into the last week of the regular season, safe to say this is a game the Cowboys can’t afford to drop.
9. UW vs. Weber State, Sept. 5
Weber State is the only Football Championship Subdivision team on UW’s schedule, but regardless of the opponent, there’s always a certain amount of intrigue that comes with season openers given everybody wants to get off on the right foot.
And if you follow college football closely, you know Weber State isn’t your average FCS pushover. The Wildcats have combined to win 21 games the past two seasons, advancing to the FCS quarterfinals each time.
Of course, maybe the most intriguing element about this matchup is whether it will actually be played on time if at all.
8. UW at UNLV, Oct. 10
Conference opener on the road. Let the real intrigue begin.
UNLV has had its fair share of struggles recently with six straight losing seasons, including a 4-8 record last year that ended the Tony Sanchez era. But the Rebels have experience at QB in Kenyon Oblad and former MW Freshman of the Year Armani Rogers. TCU transfer Justin Rogers, who may or may not be eligible this season, also has joined the mix.
UNLV also has a new coach in former Wyoming and Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, who should be able to give the Rebels’ offense a jolt. Like UNM's Gonzales, though, an overall lack of talent may be hard to overcome in Year 1.
But there’s no doubt UNLV would love to avenge the 53-17 shellacking it took in Laramie last season.
7. UW at Nevada, Nov. 14
UW handled Nevada easily in a 31-3 win last season, but this is the game when QB Sean Chambers went down with his season-ending knee injury, which undoubtedly changed the trajectory of the Cowboys’ season over its final month.
Chambers and the rest of the Cowboys will get another crack at the Wolf Pack with their second trip to the state of Nevada in a little more than a month. As stingy as UW’s defense was in the game a year ago, Nevada QB Carson Strong, who’s now an experienced sophomore, completed 65 percent of his passes for 247 yards.
The Wolf Pack were still a bowl team a season ago, so making the return trip to their place won’t be a cakewalk.
6. UW vs. Utah State, Nov. 7
If the Cowboys were looking to put together a revenge tour, Utah State might be the team they’d start with.
The Aggies have dealt UW some gut-punching losses the last couple of seasons. First, it was a kickoff return for a touchdown that helped Utah State escape with a 24-16 win in 2018 on a day in which UW’s defense dominated. Last season, the Cowboys spent the whole game rallying only for former QB Tyler Vander Waal to be intercepted on UW’s final possession of a 26-21 road loss.
This time, UW gets the Aggies at home. And Utah State will be breaking in a new QB with first-round draft pick Jordan Love off to the NFL. Will that be enough for the Cowboys to get payback?
5. UW vs. Air Force, Oct. 24
With the help of one of the conference’s stingiest defenses, Air Force had the most successful season of the Troy Calhoun era last season. The Falcons capped it with a bowl win over Power Five foe Washington State and finished ranked 22nd in the final Associated Press poll.
Whether Air Force, a Top 3 defense in points and yards allowed last season, can repeat that defensive performance this season remains to be seen, but it’s the Falcons’ option offense that always makes them an intriguing matchup.
Stop their ground game, and you stop Air Force. But if you can’t, the Falcons not only rack up yards but also shorten the game by chewing up clock. UW’s offense was its downfall in last year’s 20-6 loss in Colorado Springs.
This could very well be another game where home-field advantage is the difference.
4. UW vs. San Diego State, Oct. 17
San Diego State’s defense certainly had a lot to do with it, but UW had one of its worst offensive performances in the second half of last season’s matchup, mustering just eight points after halftime.
And the Cowboys still had the lead in the final minutes before SDSU pieced together a late scoring drive to pull out a 26-22 win in southern California. Now the scene shifts back to War Memorial Stadium, where UW is 9-3 over the last two seasons.
The Aztecs are ushering in their second Brady Hoke era following the retirement of Rocky Long (though Long has since returned to New Mexico as defensive coordinator). They will also have a new quarterback with Ryan Agnew no longer around, and all-conference defenders Kyahva Tezino and Luq Barcoo also are gone.
In other words, what the reigning West Division co-champs will look like this fall is a mystery. It’ll be the teams’ first meeting in Laramie since SDSU beat UW for the MW championship in 2016.
3. UW at Colorado State, Oct. 31
The Border War. Enough said, right?
But if you’re looking for even more intrigue heading into this year’s Halloween matchup, there are other storylines to track. First, UW is looking for its fifth straight win over its most bitter rival, which would be the longest winning streak for either side since UW won seven straight from 1967-73.
All four of those wins have come with Mike Bobo at the helm of CSU’s program, though that’s not the case anymore. Enter Steve Addazio, the former Temple and Boston College coach whose hire raised some eyebrows given his almost exclusive ties to the eastern United States (Indiana was the farthest west he’d coached).
Though his cumulative .500 record at Boston College (44-44) wasn’t anything to write home about, Addazio led the Eagles to four straight bowl games before taking the CSU gig. UW would love nothing more than to keep the Bronze Boot away from him, too.
2. UW vs. Utah, Sept. 16
Not only will UW be playing at least one Power Five opponent for the seventh straight season of the Craig Bohl era, but this will also mark the fourth straight year the Cowboys will play host to one. And after the Cowboys broke through with their first Power Five win under Bohl last season against Missouri, don’t tell them they can’t pull it off again, particularly at home.
It certainly won’t be easy. Utah, which was in contention for a College Football Playoff spot before losing to Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game last season, is coming off an 11-win campaign. South Carolina graduate transfer Jake Bentley could take over at quarterback, and entering veteran coach Kyle Whittingham’s 16th year at the helm, the Utes have plenty of talent and depth.
UW already has a rivalry in Utah with BYU (that series will be renewed in 2022), so playing a former MW member from the state should only add to the spice of this matchup.
1. UW vs. Boise State, Nov. 21
Even if games are played, we still don’t know if stadiums will be allowed to be filled to capacity. But imagine: UW is playing the team everybody’s shooting for in the MW in late November with snow falling, wind swirling and approximately 30,000 people losing their collective mind inside War Memorial Stadium with a Mountain Division title on the line.
Now there’s a lot of football (hopefully) to be played before the Cowboys’ final home game of the season rolls around, but that would be quite the scene.
Chances are good Boise State, which recruits better than just about any other Group of Five program, will be at or near the top of the division standings late in the season like it usually is. If UW takes advantage of its home schedule and wins the games it’s supposed to on the road, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Cowboys keep pace.
And there may not be a team on the schedule that UW is looking forward to a rematch with more than the Broncos after last season’s gut-wrenching overtime loss on the blue turf.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!