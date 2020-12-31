Analysis: The good, the bad and the ugly for Wyoming football heading into 2021

LARAMIE — The 2020 football season was different for Wyoming in more ways than one.
College football was thrown for a loop by the coronavirus pandemic, which initially put any sort of season in serious doubt. Several Football Bowl Subdivision conferences, including the Mountain West, postponed or canceled their fall seasons before later reversing course on those decisions.
UW ultimately joined the majority of the league in playing an eight-game, conference-only schedule that turned into a six-game slate. Air Force and Utah State had to cancel on the Cowboys because of coronavirus-related issues within their programs.
When UW did play, the results weren’t what UW has grown accustomed to under head coach Craig Bohll. For just the third time in Bohl’s seven-year tenure, UW lost more games than it won with a 2-4 season that came to a quiet end at War Memorial Stadium in a mid-December loss to Boise State in both teams’ regular-season finale. Not only did the loss snap the Cowboys’ nine-game home winning streak dating back to 2018, but it also ensured UW of its first losing season since 2015.
“We took a very conservative approach, which was in line with our university,” Bohl said of the protocols put in place for his team during the season. “We changed some of our procedures, how we practiced and what we did. Did that have an impact on the season? That’s debatable.”
Not everything was as bad as it seemed, though some of it was. From the bright spots to the lowlights and everything in between, here’s one last look at the Cowboys’ 2020 season and where UW’s program is heading into the new year:
The good
One thing you never have to wonder about with Bohl’s team is its identity. Whether there’s enough complementing it is another story (we’ll get into that here in a bit), but UW always prides itself on being physical at the point of attack with its run-the-ball-and-stop-the-run mentality.
And the Cowboys were once again as good as anybody in the Mountain West in executing that approach.
Behind the two-headed monster of Xazavian Valladay and Trey Smith, the Cowboys finished second in the conference and 19th in the FBS in rushing with 219.5 yards per game, the highest per-game average in Bohl’s tenure. UW’s running game has finished in the top 40 nationally three straight seasons.
Valladay, who finished second in the Mountain West in rushing on a per-game basis this season as a junior, will be back for another season, and depending on which seniors decide to take advantage of the NCAA’s extended eligibility and return for another season, it’s possible Smith returns, too. Right tackle Alonzo Velazquez and right guard Logan Harris could also return along the offensive line, but even if they don’t, the Cowboys will have at least three starters back up front, including center Keegan Cryder.
Under first-year coordinator Jay Sawvel, the Cowboys were once again among the stingiest defenses in the league and actually improved in some areas despite playing without three projected starters in defensive linemen Solomon Byrd and Mario Mora and safety Rome Weber, who opted out before the season started. UW ranked in the top 30 nationally in points allowed (21) for the fourth straight season and had one of the FBS’s top 25 rush defenses (125.3 yards per game) for the third straight year.
The biggest strides for the defense came on the back end as the Cowboys allowed just 202 passing yards per game, good for 31st nationally. After giving up 420 passing yards in an opening loss at Nevada, UW yielded just 796 — or 159 per game — over its last five games, a dramatic improvement from the 256.7 yards UW allowed through the air on average a season ago. UW also ranked eighth nationally in red-zone defense, allowing offenses to score touchdowns on just nine of their 17 trips inside the 20-yard line.
The Cowboys also found a big-play receiver, a ball-hawking linebacker and a kicker.
When UW was able to take advantage of play-action off its running game, the Cowboys usually went up top to freshman Isaiah Neyor, who averaged a whopping 33.2 yards per reception. He only caught seven passes, but had he had enough receptions to qualify, that average would’ve led the country. He was a part of a passing game that was more explosive as the Cowboys had the nation’s ninth-most yards per completion (14.8).
On the other side of the ball, there were plenty of questions about how UW would replace the production of Casper native Logan Wilson, a four-year starter who finished No. 4 on the program’s all-time tackles list before being drafted in the third round by the Cincinnati Bengals. UW’s coaching staff pegged Chad Muma not only as the heir apparent at middle linebacker heading into the season but also a team captain, and Muma showed why in his first season as a starter.
The fourth-year junior’s knack for being around the ball looked a lot like his predecessor at times as Muma racked up a team-high 71 tackles, including a career-high 17 against Colorado State. Muma’s 11.8 tackles per game ranked second in the Mountain West and fifth nationally.
And as far as John Hoyland goes, “I can tell you this, we have a placekicker,” Bohl said.
With UW needing to replace the school’s all-time leading scorer in departed kicker Cooper Rothe, Hoyland was essentially an afterthought entering fall camp. The job figured to go to redshirt freshman Luke Glassock, but Glassock got injured before the first game. The Cowboys’ freshman walk-on stepped in and never looked back, connecting on 13 of 14 field goals to lead the Mountain West in field-goal percentage (92.9).
Hoyland’s 2.17 field goals per game are tops in the nation, leaving no doubt as to who’s at the top of the depth chart at that position heading into the offseason.
The bad
UW will return all of its scholarship quarterbacks next season, which is also a positive. But its primary signal caller will be coming off another season-ending injury.
The Cowboys’ first possession of the season was seemingly an omen when Sean Chambers went down with a fractured leg on UW’s third offensive play, a third season-ending injury in as many seasons that Bohl said will keep Chambers out for an extended period of time.That forced redshirt freshman Levi Williams and true freshman Gavin Beerup into action, but the Cowboys’ offense struggled to find balance without its No. 1 quarterback.
Williams, who had just one career start coming into the season, threw for a career-high 321 yards against CSU, but that proved to be an outlier for an offense that was far too inconsistent outside of its running game. UW finished 113th out of 127 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in passing yards (153.3 per game) and 123rd in completion percentage (46.3). Eleven players in the FBS had more receptions than the Cowboys had as a team (62).
And UW rarely found the end zone through the air. Williams’ scoring toss to Gunner Gentry late in the Cowboys’ opening loss at Nevada was their only touchdown pass of the season. UW was one of three teams nationally to only have one passing touchdown. The other two? Bowling Green and UMass, both of which finished winless.
“There were some times we had some signs of life, particularly in some play-action things and getting the ball downfield,” Bohl said. “But we were off the mark way, way, way too much. I think sometimes statistics can be misleading, but they are a window of where you’re at with certain elements of our game. So our passing game was significantly off.”
With the Cowboys failing to have much of an answer when defenses were able to slow down their running game, the offense struggled mightily to stay on the field. The Cowboys converted just 30.3% of the time on third down, the 10th-lowest clip in the nation. It was particularly bad in UW’s final two games against New Mexico and Boise State when the Cowboys went a combined 3 of 28 on the money down.
All of that meant the Cowboys had to call Hoyland’s number far too often when they did manage to move close to the opponents’ end zone. UW technically converted on 88.5% of its trips to the red zone, but the Cowboys had to settle for nearly as many field goals (11) as touchdowns (12) once there.
Smith’s 58-yard scoring run against New Mexico was UW’s only touchdown in its last two games.
The ugly
A mistake-prone loss to CSU, one that snapped the Cowboys’ four-game winning streak against their rival, was the low point until UW bottomed out against New Mexico.
The Cowboys’ 17-16 loss to the Lobos early this month is in the running for the worst in college football this season considering just how bad New Mexico has been. The Lobos entered that game winless, and their victory snapped the longest active losing streak in the country at 14 games. It also snapped a 20-game conference losing streak for the Lobos, who hadn’t beaten a Mountain West team since topping UNLV on Oct. 6, 2018.New Mexico yielded the fourth-most points in the Mountain West this season and allowed more passing yards than any team in the league. Yet UW completed just five passes for 91 yards against a defense that didn’t give up fewer than 26 points against anybody else.
It only got worse the following week against Boise State when UW set season-lows in passing yards (64), total yards (181) and points (9) — the second time in as many seasons the Cowboys have gone without scoring a touchdown in a game. UW completed just nine passes in its last two games, continuing a glaring lack of efficiency in the passing game that’s become a chronic issue.
Even with a running game that’s ranked in the top 4 of the Mountain West each of the last three seasons, UW never completed at least half of its passes during that time. The last time that happened, Josh Allen (who completed 56% of his attempts his final season at UW) was still the quarterback in 2017.
This year’s completion rate was the lowest of the last three seasons, something that has to change if UW is serious about being a Mountain West contender again.
“It’s always been my perspective that if you’re not doing something very well, the first thing I’ve got to look at is saying what things can you do well and do a deeper dive into that,” Bohl said. “Those are going to be some honest conversations that I’m going to have with our coaching staff because when we run the ball, we’re going to win. And when we can’t run the football — and there’s going to be times that you can’t whether somebody has deployed too many guys up front to block them all or whatever — you have to be able to throw the ball. That’s part of our offseason work.”
While the New Mexico loss showed just how much of a struggle it was against all types of teams this season — the Cowboys won just two games against a schedule with teams that had a combined record of 14-20 — UW’s one-dimensional offense has made for near futility against top-tier teams in the conference the last three seasons.
During that time, UW has played 11 games against teams that have finished in the top half of their division or the overall league standings and won just two of them. The Cowboys, who haven’t had a winning record in conference play since 2017, have averaged just 16.9 points in those games.
“We’re going to move forward with a bunch of guys in that locker room that want to put their hand in the dirt and want to understand where the bar’s at and get better because this season was unacceptable,” Bohl said.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.