Analysis: The good, the bad and the ugly for Wyoming football heading into 2021

“It’s always been my perspective that if you’re not doing something very well, the first thing I’ve got to look at is saying what things can you do well and do a deeper dive into that,” Bohl said. “Those are going to be some honest conversations that I’m going to have with our coaching staff because when we run the ball, we’re going to win. And when we can’t run the football — and there’s going to be times that you can’t whether somebody has deployed too many guys up front to block them all or whatever — you have to be able to throw the ball. That’s part of our offseason work.”

While the New Mexico loss showed just how much of a struggle it was against all types of teams this season — the Cowboys won just two games against a schedule with teams that had a combined record of 14-20 — UW’s one-dimensional offense has made for near futility against top-tier teams in the conference the last three seasons.

During that time, UW has played 11 games against teams that have finished in the top half of their division or the overall league standings and won just two of them. The Cowboys, who haven’t had a winning record in conference play since 2017, have averaged just 16.9 points in those games.

“We’re going to move forward with a bunch of guys in that locker room that want to put their hand in the dirt and want to understand where the bar’s at and get better because this season was unacceptable,” Bohl said.

