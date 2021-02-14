Analysis: Tim Polasek's past shows he's capable of bringing well-rounded offense to Wyoming

“I think we have some tight ends that can go stretch the field vertically, get out in space and work maybe man to man against a safety and do some things against certainly some zone and linebackers,” Bohl said. “These are all things both (offensive line coach) Derek (Frazier) and Tim are going to bring that we need to look at.”

Polasek was multiple with his offenses, often putting his quarterbacks in the shotgun in one-, two- and sometimes three-back formations. The Bison even ran plays out of empty sets (five receivers and no running backs), and not just for the purpose of spreading the defense out for designed quarterback runs. NDSU mixed in screens to receivers and also got the ball on the edge in the running game with jet sweeps and pitches, the kind of perimeter elements that have rarely been featured in UW’s offense of late.

But Polasek used his quarterbacks’ feet as well, which doesn’t figure to change given the quarterback talent he’s inheriting at UW. Wentz and Stick finished among NDSU’s top 3 rushers with Polasek calling the plays, and each had a 2,300-yard passing/640-yard rushing season under his watch. Wentz threw for more than 3,100 yards in 2014.