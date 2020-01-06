Analysis: Wyoming needs passing game to evolve in order to take next step in the Mountain West

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Youth has certainly contributed to the inconsistency through the air the last two seasons. A redshirt sophomore this season, Vander Waal, who’s set to leave the program after entering the transfer portal last month, is the oldest quarterback among the trio that’s started a game. But Williams showed promise with his arm in the bowl game, which doubled as his first career start.

Williams took every offensive snap for the Cowboys and threw for 234 yards — a season-high for Wyoming in passing yards. He completed just 11 of his 26 attempts, but he was accurate enough both inside and outside of the pocket for three of those to go for touchdowns, all in the first half.

Williams attempted 18 passes in the first half alone, a notable stat considering Wyoming attempted more than that in just four games all season. At one point, the Cowboys had attempted 12 runs and 12 passes, a far more even playcalling distribution than usual that drew a chuckle from Bohl afterward when asked about it.

“Basically I’ve listened to you guys telling us how we need to be more balanced,” Bohl quipped, referring to the media.

Later, Bohl got more serious about the need for the passing game to evolve in the future.