Andrew Peasley's Wyoming teammates have his back for QB reunion with Utah State

LARAMIE – Titus Swen was following the college football transactions wire from home in Texas during winter break.

Shortly after Wyoming’s victory in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the game’s most valuable player – Levi Williams – was among the 15 players to enter the transfer portal during a winter of discontent for the Pokes.

Williams joined reigning Mountain West champion Utah State looking for a fresh start in Logan after participating in a frustrating game of quarterback musical chairs with Sean Chambers during his time in Laramie.

UW head coach Craig Bohl and his staff countered by signing Andrew Peasley and giving the longtime Utah State backup a chance to step into the spotlight.

Swen was skeptical about the unofficial trade between Mountain Division rivals.

“It was kind of wild for me,” said Swen, who became the focal point of the offense with running back Xazavian Valladay (Arizona State) and wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (Texas) transferring to Power 5 programs. “I’m looking myself to find a quarterback so they can come in and show what they got. I’m talking to friends and all that. Then we got a guy coming from Utah State, and I’m like, ‘Who is this guy?’

“So I looked at his stats and he didn’t have much stats. I was kind of doubting him.”

Swen’s outlook changed soon after Peasley showed up in January and immediately started winning over the locker room with a strong work ethic.

“He came on campus and showed what he can do,” Swen said. “He showed his leadership skills and bought me in.”

Now Peasley will try to lead the Cowboys (4-3 overall, 2-1 MW) to a homecoming win over the Aggies (3-4, 2-1) on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (7:45 p.m., FS2).

UW’s new starting quarterback will be one of the captains walking out to midfield for the coin flip.

Williams, who suffered a lower-leg injury during Utah State’s win at Colorado State last Saturday, is questionable to play.

“I had the captains over for dinner the other night, and it has been really enjoyable to get to know him, his family, his background,” Bohl said of Peasley. “This is about our program, and I’m sure he’s going to do everything he can to just put those individual feelings aside.”

In seven starts for UW, Peasley has completed 53.8% of his passes for 1,005 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He is also the team’s second-leading rusher behind Swen with 234 net yards.

Williams, who made six starts during the second half of the Pokes’ 7-6 finish in 2021, completed 60% of his passes for 990 yards with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. He also rushed for 482 yards and five touchdowns.

In a small sample size coming off the bench for Utah State, Williams is 4-for-15 (26.7%) passing for 27 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He has carried the ball eight times for 36 yards.

“Sometimes people just want to go see if the grass is greener on the other side. As much as I respect his decision, sometimes I’m just like, ‘Was that really the best decision?’” defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole said when asked how he felt after Williams left to join the Aggies. “Seeing Peasley coming to our side, I definitely feel like it has turned out for us. He’s a hell of a player. I definitely think it has worked out for us great. He knows how the offense tries to handle their business and whatnot. Having him on our side is huge.”

One of Williams’ best games for the Pokes was during the 44-17 win at Utah State last season when he finished 12-for-15 passing for 242 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Peasley relieved Aggies starter Logan Bonner when the outcome of the game had already been decided and was intercepted by safety Isaac White.

“His path, we appreciate the fact that he was committed,” Bohl said of Peasley. “He graduated from Utah State, and I think he had three or four quarterback coaches, three head coaches, just a lot of ups and downs. I think he has really enjoyed some stability here.”

Due to injuries, UW’s quarterback situation is more stable than Utah State’s entering the matchup.

Bonner had six touchdowns and eight interceptions over the first four games before suffering a season-ending injury against UNLV. Cooper Legas played well as the starter against BYU and Air Force but suffered a concussion against CSU.

Williams was injured on a 25-yard run against the Rams, which left true freshman Bishop Davenport to finish the 17-13 victory to spoil homecoming in Fort Collins.

“The phrase ugly win does not apply anymore,” Utah State head coach Blake Anderson said. “That’s a game we’re supposed to lose and we didn’t.”

Anderson said Legas and Williams are “day to day” and Davenport will be getting a lot of reps this week in practice.

The Pokes will ride with Peasley as they try to retain the Bridger Rifle, a unique traveling trophy currently on display in its own case in the High Altitude Performance Center.

“It has gotten bigger,” Swen said of the UW-Utah State rivalry. “We got one of their guys, they got one of our guys. So it’s like they got one of our family and we got one of their family.”