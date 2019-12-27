Arizona Bowl: Georgia State finds success on the recruiting trail

“You better have a battleground,” Elliott said. “The state you’re gonna recruit — the Georgias, North Carolinas, South Carolinas, Floridas, Alabamas — you better build your rep. We’re not going to be well-known in the state of Texas. I don’t want a guy to have to fly over 37 schools to get to our school. I want to go to where our coaching staff has a reputation, and I want to set a footprint in those areas.”

It helps when your backyard is perhaps the hotbed of college football.

“The Southeast plays great football. Why not build out from right here in Atlanta and just branch it out?” Elliott said. “Three hours, you’re in South Carolina; three, you’re in Charlotte. Get into Tennessee in an hour and a half. You can take an hour flight and be in Florida. Bama’s an hour south.”

Greenville, South Carolina, product Jalen Tate landed at Georgia State on the strength of those local relationships, spurning offers from Sun Belt beast Appalachian State and Akron. The defensive back prospect will enroll at GSU next month.