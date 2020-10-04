As COVID-19 affects rosters nationwide, Wyoming trying to rep everyone 'moreso than ever'

LARAMIE — Repping a lot of players during fall camp isn’t anything new for Wyoming under seventh-year coach Craig Bohl.

The Cowboys will be doing it even more frequently this year.

With plenty of roster unknowns amid the coronavirus pandemic, UW is expediting the process of getting all of its available players ready for the season should they be needed. Five players, including projected defensive starters Solomon Byrd, Rome Weber and Mario Mora, have already opted out of this season because of medical concerns, but those who are left, including the Cowboys’ true freshmen, are getting more practice reps than usual when they’re actually on the field.

Just in case.

“We have always repped a lot of guys in camp,” said Bohl, who’s made double-repping, or simultaneously running practice at both ends of the field, a habit at UW. “We’re going to really do that moreso this year than ever simply because we have no idea who could be playing (each week).”