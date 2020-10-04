 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
As COVID-19 affects rosters nationwide, Wyoming trying to rep everyone 'moreso than ever'
View Comments
UW FOOTBALL

As COVID-19 affects rosters nationwide, Wyoming trying to rep everyone 'moreso than ever'

{{featured_button_text}}
Wyoming offensive line

Wyoming offensive linemen go through a blocking drill during practice Monday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. UW is working to get all of its players ready for what will be an unusual season this fall, though the Cowboys recently suspended practice following a COVID-19 outbreak among their freshman football players.

 Nick Seeman, University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE — Repping a lot of players during fall camp isn’t anything new for Wyoming under seventh-year coach Craig Bohl.

The Cowboys will be doing it even more frequently this year.

With plenty of roster unknowns amid the coronavirus pandemic, UW is expediting the process of getting all of its available players ready for the season should they be needed. Five players, including projected defensive starters Solomon Byrd, Rome Weber and Mario Mora, have already opted out of this season because of medical concerns, but those who are left, including the Cowboys’ true freshmen, are getting more practice reps than usual when they’re actually on the field.

Just in case.

“We have always repped a lot of guys in camp,” said Bohl, who’s made double-repping, or simultaneously running practice at both ends of the field, a habit at UW. “We’re going to really do that moreso this year than ever simply because we have no idea who could be playing (each week).”

College football rosters around the country are being affected by positive test results and subsequent contact tracing. More than 20 Football Bowl Subdivison games have already been postponed or canceled as a result, and UW has already had to suspend practice a week into fall camp.

Including close contacts, 31 of the Cowboys’ freshmen football players are in quarantine after 11 tested positive for COVID-19 last week. UW athletic director Tom Burman said he’s hopeful the rest of the team can soon continue preparations for the eight-game season, which, for the Cowboys, is slated to begin Oct. 24 at Nevada. But UW announced the team has suspended practice until additional test results are received this weekend.

UW, which got five practices in before hitting the pause button Friday, isn’t the only team in the conference that’s had to start and stop. Hawaii, UW’s Week 2 opponent, suspended all football activities Wednesday after a cluster of positive cases surfaced in the Warriors’ program.

Though each team hopes to prevent outbreaks once the Mountain West’s rapid testing program begins next week, Bohl knows more positives and contact tracing are possible, which would make certain players unavailable once games start. The conference has yet to determine thresholds for the number of available players each team will need in order to play each week. But players who test positive will be held out of practice and games until they’re cleared to return to team activities, so UW needs as many players as possible ready to go.

“I do think there needs to be some candid conversation as we go through camp here, an agreement among the conference on a threshold to where a game is canceled,” Bohl said.

There also won’t be any hesitancy from coaches to play their true freshmen as long as they believe they’re physically ready to contribute. NCAA rules usually limit football players to four games in a season in order to maintain their redshirt, but college sports’ governing body has approved a blanket waiver this season to give all fall sports student-athletes an extra year of eligibility regardless of how many contests they play.

“The NCAA, in their wisdom, throwing the year out the window, it really opens your squad and gives everybody an opportunity to play,” Bohl said. “So as a result of that, we’re repping everybody and we’re evaluating everybody.”

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Cowboys Tracker

HITTING PAUSE: Wyoming has paused fall practices following a COVID-19 outbreak among its freshman football players. The Cowboys are awaiting more test results from last week.

WORK FOR ALL: UW has been repping and evaluating all of its players during camp in order to get everyone prepared in case they're needed in games.

HE SAID IT: "We’re going to really (rep all players) moreso this year than ever simply because we have no idea who could be playing." -- UW coach Craig Bohl

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News