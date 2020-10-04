As COVID-19 affects rosters nationwide, Wyoming trying to rep everyone 'moreso than ever'

LARAMIE — Repping a lot of players during fall camp isn’t anything new for Wyoming under seventh-year coach Craig Bohl.
The Cowboys will be doing it even more frequently this year.
With plenty of roster unknowns amid the coronavirus pandemic, UW is expediting the process of getting all of its available players ready for the season should they be needed. Five players, including projected defensive starters Solomon Byrd, Rome Weber and Mario Mora, have already opted out of this season because of medical concerns, but those who are left, including the Cowboys’ true freshmen, are getting more practice reps than usual when they’re actually on the field.
Just in case.
“We have always repped a lot of guys in camp,” said Bohl, who’s made double-repping, or simultaneously running practice at both ends of the field, a habit at UW. “We’re going to really do that moreso this year than ever simply because we have no idea who could be playing (each week).”
College football rosters around the country are being affected by positive test results and subsequent contact tracing. More than 20 Football Bowl Subdivison games have already been postponed or canceled as a result, and UW has already had to suspend practice a week into fall camp.
Including close contacts, 31 of the Cowboys’ freshmen football players are in quarantine after 11 tested positive for COVID-19 last week. UW athletic director Tom Burman said he’s hopeful the rest of the team can soon continue preparations for the eight-game season, which, for the Cowboys, is slated to begin Oct. 24 at Nevada. But UW announced the team has suspended practice until additional test results are received this weekend.
UW, which got five practices in before hitting the pause button Friday, isn’t the only team in the conference that’s had to start and stop. Hawaii, UW’s Week 2 opponent, suspended all football activities Wednesday after a cluster of positive cases surfaced in the Warriors’ program.
Though each team hopes to prevent outbreaks once the Mountain West’s rapid testing program begins next week, Bohl knows more positives and contact tracing are possible, which would make certain players unavailable once games start. The conference has yet to determine thresholds for the number of available players each team will need in order to play each week. But players who test positive will be held out of practice and games until they’re cleared to return to team activities, so UW needs as many players as possible ready to go.
“I do think there needs to be some candid conversation as we go through camp here, an agreement among the conference on a threshold to where a game is canceled,” Bohl said.
There also won’t be any hesitancy from coaches to play their true freshmen as long as they believe they’re physically ready to contribute. NCAA rules usually limit football players to four games in a season in order to maintain their redshirt, but college sports’ governing body has approved a blanket waiver this season to give all fall sports student-athletes an extra year of eligibility regardless of how many contests they play.
“The NCAA, in their wisdom, throwing the year out the window, it really opens your squad and gives everybody an opportunity to play,” Bohl said. “So as a result of that, we’re repping everybody and we’re evaluating everybody.”
