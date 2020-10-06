As practice resumes, Wyoming has to get 'comfortable with being uncomfortable'

Exactly how the outbreak originated isn’t clear, but the freshmen players have a separate locker room. And unlike UW’s upperclassmen, the freshmen live in the school’s on-campus residence halls.

Bohl said certain protocols dictate that it could be up to two weeks from the time the players began their respective quarantines before they’re able to return to practice.

“Any time we get a group of young guys or young freshmen coming in, we always just try to show them the ropes of what not to do, what to expect and how to go about certain things,” said running back Xazavian Valladay, the Mountain West’s leading rusher a season ago. “Everybody makes mistakes, and we don’t hold it against the freshmen just because we know everybody makes mistakes.

“We just try to harp on the fact and just preach that whatever coach Bohl says, it’s what he means. It’s always the Cowboy way and it’s always putting the team first. No distractions just because this is a serious situation that’s going on in this time around the world.”