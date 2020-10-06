As practice resumes, Wyoming has to get 'comfortable with being uncomfortable'

LARAMIE -- How softly Craig Bohl speaks during Wyoming’s football practices depends on the situation. But the Cowboys’ coach is usually carrying a big stick.
A 6-foot-long stick, to be exact.
As a way to drive home the importance of social distancing when UW isn’t going through contact periods, Bohl has frequently used the prop to keep players and coaches properly distanced from each other on the practice field. If seeing the stick itself isn’t enough, Bohl will use a little force as a reminder.
“I’ll maybe bop a couple of guys on the head to get back,” Bohl said. “Matter of fact, I bopped a coach on the head (last week). We’re working on that, and everybody’s just adjusting to it. It’s a new challenge.”
Such is this unusual life trying to prepare for a football season amid the coronavirus pandemic for the Cowboys, who continue preparations for their Oct. 24 opener at Nevada. UW held its seventh practice of fall camp Monday, which is noteworthy in the sense that it actually happened.
The Cowboys paused practice for three days late last week after 11 of their freshmen players tested positive for COVID-19. Bohl said Monday one more freshman tested positive over the weekend. Throw in close contacts, and that leaves more than 30 of UW’s freshmen in quarantine for the time being.
Exactly how the outbreak originated isn’t clear, but the freshmen players have a separate locker room. And unlike UW’s upperclassmen, the freshmen live in the school’s on-campus residence halls.
Bohl said certain protocols dictate that it could be up to two weeks from the time the players began their respective quarantines before they’re able to return to practice.
“Any time we get a group of young guys or young freshmen coming in, we always just try to show them the ropes of what not to do, what to expect and how to go about certain things,” said running back Xazavian Valladay, the Mountain West’s leading rusher a season ago. “Everybody makes mistakes, and we don’t hold it against the freshmen just because we know everybody makes mistakes.
“We just try to harp on the fact and just preach that whatever coach Bohl says, it’s what he means. It’s always the Cowboy way and it’s always putting the team first. No distractions just because this is a serious situation that’s going on in this time around the world.”
With the positive test results limited to freshmen, UW’s upperclassmen resumed practices Sunday that are a reminder of the times. Not only has having significantly fewer players currently available cut into the Cowboys’ depth, but UW is also following the same safety guidelines on the field that have long been recommended for the general public by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
All of the Cowboys’ assistant coaches wear masks during practice while Bohl has opted for a face shield similar to the one Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has worn on the sidelines during the NFL season. Many players began camp with a covering on their facemasks, but junior defensive back Keyon Blankenbaker said those have been removed.
But players still wear neck gaiters and pull them up over their nose and mouth at times. And then there’s that measuring stick.
“We’re trying to really just focus on social distancing,” Blankenbaker said. “We’ve got coach Bohl walking around with this 6-foot pole making sure everybody is still 6 feet away and not too close.”
Like Valladay, Blankenbaker said he’s taken it upon himself to talk to UW’s freshmen players about making smart decisions regarding how they’re spending their free time and their importance this season to a roster that could be further impacted by COVID-19 once the season starts. Blankenbaker said he and other upperclassmen have also tried to set an example by eliminating social interactions for now.
“We’re at the house,” Blankenbaker said. “Some other teammates might pull up to the crib as long as we know they’re testing negative on their COVID test, too. But we don’t do nothing. We just stay at home.”
Still, there are stark reminders both locally and nationally that taking precautions doesn’t make anyone immune to the novel coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases in Wyoming continues to spike while United States President Donald Trump and other White House staffers recently tested positive.
“I think what we’re seeing all across the country is the challenges and I think reality,” Bohl said. “It goes all the way to the White House right now. We’re having guys that I think are really being very vigilant. Hopefully we’re not going to have any more positive cases.”
It’s all part of the new normal the Cowboys are still trying to get used to.
“We just have to be comfortable with being uncomfortable,” Valladay said.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.