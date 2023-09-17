AUSTIN, Texas – Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns were the toast of the town and the Lone Star State entering Saturday’s game with Wyoming.

Texas was coming off a 34-24 victory at then-No. 3 Alabama. An impressive feat to be sure.

But the Crimson Tide’s offensive woes at South Florida, coupled with the Pokes bottling up Quinn Ewers for three quarters, had “Sark” making excuses after the Horns’ 31-10 win over UW.

“We had a lot of sore backs from people patting us on the back congratulating us,” Sarkisian said. “It’s human nature to get distracted by that and you lose sight of what’s right in front of you.”

Texas’ final season in the Big 12 is up next. Craig Bohl and the Cowboys have another challenging non-conference game against Appalachian State in Week 4 before the Mountain West race begins.

Even though Sarkisian hardly mentioned the visitors, let alone credit them for pushing his team, don’t be surprised when both of these programs are ranked later in the season if all goes according to plan for the Pokes.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll (previous ranking):

1. Georgia (1): The Dawgs (3-0) outscored South Carolina 21-0 in the second half to open SEC play with a 24-14 win between the hedges.

2. Michigan (2): The Wolverines (3-0) smothered Bowling Green, 31-6, despite three interceptions by J.J. McCarthy. Jim Harbaugh returns from a three-game suspension this week.

3. Florida State (3): The Seminoles (3-0) survived a scare from Boston College with a 31-29 win in the ACC opener.

4. Texas (8): The Longhorns (3-0) scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away. This game was much more competitive than voters who only saw the score will realize.

5. USC (5): The Trojans (3-0), who played in Week 0, took a deep breath during an early open date while the other College Football Playoff contenders listed above were stressing out.

6. Ohio State (6)

7. Penn State (7)

8. Notre Dame (8)

9. Utah (9)

10. Washington (10)

11. Oregon (11)

12. LSU (14)

13. Oklahoma (16)

14. Oregon State (17)

15. Colorado (18): Coach Prime wears sunglasses at night after the Buffaloes survived a classic Rocky Mountain Showdown by outlasting Colorado State in double overtime. It was almost an epic night for the Border War teams on the road against ranked teams.

16. Duke (19)

17. Washington State (20)

18. North Carolina (21)

19. Mississippi (22)

20. Miami (23)

21. UCLA (24)

22. Alabama (12)

23. Missouri (NR)

24. Kansas State (15)

25. Fresno State (NR): The Bulldogs (3-0) have two Power 5 road wins (39-35 at Purdue and 29-0 at Arizona State), which gives them a slight edge over UW for this spot. The Cowboys, who have a nice home win over Texas Tech and played Texas tough for three quarters, have a chance to climb into the poll if they are 5-1 in three weeks with a win over the Bulldogs.

Dropped out: 13. Tennessee (13), 25. Kansas (NR)