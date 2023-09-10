LARAMIE – Some fans are disappointed the Pokes didn’t play as well against Portland State as they did against Texas Tech.
Perhaps Wyoming will benefit from a similar letdown spot for Texas this week.
The Longhorns are coming off a 34-24 victory at then-No. 3 Alabama that has everyone talking about Texas actually being back and in the hunt for a national championship.
Will Steve Sarkisian be able to convince his team to take the Cowboys as seriously as the Crimson Tide? That’s a tall task, like Craig Bohl getting his team up for a game against an FCS opponent that lost by 74 points in Week 1 following a dramatic double-overtime win over a Big 12 team.
I’m looking forward to seeing how the 2-0 Pokes compete in Austin, where they have nothing to lose and everything to gain.
Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll (previous ranking):
1. Georgia (1): The Dawgs (2-0) still have a dominant defense and quarterback Carson Beck is starting to manage games the way Stetson Bennett did.
2. Michigan (2): The Wolverines (2-0) still have road grader Blake Corum leading the run game and J.J. McCarthy is completing 87.3% of his passes this season after going 22-for-25 for 278 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-7 win over UNLV.
3. Florida State (4): The Seminoles (2-0) didn’t have a letdown after the LSU win with a 66-13 romp over Southern Miss.
4. Texas (8): The Longhorns looked like a College Football Playoff team while beating Nick Saban's squad in Tuscaloosa.
5. USC (5): Caleb Williams has already passed for 878 yards with 12 touchdowns and no interceptions for the Trojans (3-0). The reigning Heisman Trophy winner looks like a can’t-miss NFL franchise QB.
6. Ohio State (6)
7. Penn State (7)
8. Notre Dame (8)
9. Utah (9)
10. Washington (10)
11. Oregon (11): The Ducks (2-0) scored the last 11 points in the final 70 seconds to stun Texas Tech 38-30 in Lubbock. Rough start to the season for the Red Raiders (0-2).
12. Alabama (3)
13. Tennessee (13)
14. LSU (14)
15. Kansas State (16)
16. Oklahoma (18)
17. Oregon State (19)
18. Colorado (22)
19. Duke (23)
20. Washington State (25): My post-Week 1 ballot may not have been perfect, but I was ahead of the curve last week by including the Cougars (2-0), who followed up their impressive win at Colorado State with a mild upset of Wisconsin.
21. North Carolina (21)
22. Mississippi (24)
23. Miami (NR)
24. UCLA (NR)
25. Kansas (NR)
Dropped out: 15. Texas A&M, 17. Wisconsin, 20. Tulane