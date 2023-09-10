LARAMIE – Some fans are disappointed the Pokes didn’t play as well against Portland State as they did against Texas Tech.

Perhaps Wyoming will benefit from a similar letdown spot for Texas this week.

The Longhorns are coming off a 34-24 victory at then-No. 3 Alabama that has everyone talking about Texas actually being back and in the hunt for a national championship.

Will Steve Sarkisian be able to convince his team to take the Cowboys as seriously as the Crimson Tide? That’s a tall task, like Craig Bohl getting his team up for a game against an FCS opponent that lost by 74 points in Week 1 following a dramatic double-overtime win over a Big 12 team.

I’m looking forward to seeing how the 2-0 Pokes compete in Austin, where they have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll (previous ranking):

1. Georgia (1): The Dawgs (2-0) still have a dominant defense and quarterback Carson Beck is starting to manage games the way Stetson Bennett did.

2. Michigan (2): The Wolverines (2-0) still have road grader Blake Corum leading the run game and J.J. McCarthy is completing 87.3% of his passes this season after going 22-for-25 for 278 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-7 win over UNLV.

3. Florida State (4): The Seminoles (2-0) didn’t have a letdown after the LSU win with a 66-13 romp over Southern Miss.

4. Texas (8): The Longhorns looked like a College Football Playoff team while beating Nick Saban's squad in Tuscaloosa.

5. USC (5): Caleb Williams has already passed for 878 yards with 12 touchdowns and no interceptions for the Trojans (3-0). The reigning Heisman Trophy winner looks like a can’t-miss NFL franchise QB.

6. Ohio State (6)

7. Penn State (7)

8. Notre Dame (8)

9. Utah (9)

10. Washington (10)

11. Oregon (11): The Ducks (2-0) scored the last 11 points in the final 70 seconds to stun Texas Tech 38-30 in Lubbock. Rough start to the season for the Red Raiders (0-2).

12. Alabama (3)

13. Tennessee (13)

14. LSU (14)

15. Kansas State (16)

16. Oklahoma (18)

17. Oregon State (19)

18. Colorado (22)

19. Duke (23)

20. Washington State (25): My post-Week 1 ballot may not have been perfect, but I was ahead of the curve last week by including the Cougars (2-0), who followed up their impressive win at Colorado State with a mild upset of Wisconsin.

21. North Carolina (21)

22. Mississippi (24)

23. Miami (NR)

24. UCLA (NR)

25. Kansas (NR)

Dropped out: 15. Texas A&M, 17. Wisconsin, 20. Tulane