A vote is like a rifle: its usefulness depends upon the character of the user.

That’s a quote from Teddy Roosevelt’s 1913 autobiography.

For the third consecutive season, I am the state of Wyoming’s voter in The Associated Press top-25 poll.

I vow to take this exercise seriously by doing the necessary homework to create as accurate a ranking as possible.

But until games are actually being played, there’s a chance I will also shoot myself in the foot. I mean, who actually knows which FBS team is the 21st best in August?

For those fans following along, feel free to give your input as we shape the poll throughout the season.

And remember to save your real angst for the College Football Playoff selection committee members, whose opinions really matter when it comes to the bracket and major bowl selections.

Here’s how I voted in the 2023 preseason AP poll:

1. Georgia: The Dawgs have the talent to three-peat. Will former Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo, Georgia’s new offensive coordinator, screw it up? It would be hard to with the waves of NFL talent Kirby Smart has assembled on defense.

2. Michigan: This is Jim Harbaugh’s best team, at least on paper. The Wolverines are so confident entering the season they have implemented “Georgia” periods during fall camp with an eye on dethroning the reigning champs.

3. LSU: If Les Miles and Ed Orgeron can win national championships in Baton Rouge, it should only be a matter of time before Brian Kelly gets the Tigers back on top.

4. USC: Caleb Williams has a chance to join Archie Griffin as the only two-time Heisman Trophy winners. The Trojans upgraded their personnel on defense via the portal but there is a lot of pressure on coordinator Alex Grinch, a former Wyoming assistant, this fall.

5. Alabama: Nick Saban has been smiling at the podium lately. Probably because voters have the Crimson Tide on the outside looking in at the four-team playoff. No doubt he’ll use that “rat poison” as ‘Bama’s rallying cry.

6. Ohio State

7. Florida State

8. Penn State

9. Clemson

10. Texas: Are the Longhorns back this time? We’ll find out when they play at Alabama on Sept. 9, one week before hosting the Pokes in Austin.

11. Notre Dame

12. Utah

13. Washington

14. Oregon: Dan Lanning and Craig Bohl will be exchanging some notes in early September. The Ducks host Portland State to open the season and then play at Texas Tech. The Pokes host Texas Tech to open the season and then welcome Portland State to War Memorial Stadium.

15. Tennessee

16. Texas A&M

17. Kansas State

18. Wisconsin

19. Oklahoma

20. Texas Tech: There is a lot of buzz about the Red Raiders this season with the return of quarterback Tyler Shough and an impressive roster. It will be interesting to see if they are locked in against UW on Sept. 2 or looking ahead to Oregon.

21. Oregon State: Tired of greedy realignment moves? Then root for Jonathan Smith and the Beavers to win the Pac-12 in the final season for the crumbling Conference of Champions.

22. Tulane

23. Boise State: Taylen Green is a dynamic quarterback, and the Broncos are the clear favorite to win the Mountain West. But the non-conference schedule, which includes games against Washington, Central Florida and Memphis, could lead to another slow start.

24. North Carolina

25. South Carolina