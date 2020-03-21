Azizi Hearn, Keyon Blankenbaker give UW stability despite attrition at corner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Keyon Blankenbaker has started 14 games, but 11 of those came at the nickel corner spot last season in UW’s 4-2-5 base defense. Blankenbaker made the move inside after his redshirt freshman season and became arguably the Cowboys’ best cover option on the back end, leading UW with 10 passes defended while also tallying 57 tackles.

Blankenbaker returns to that position having played in all of UW’s 25 games the last two seasons, though the Cowboys are short on experience behind him. Walk-on Blake Harrington, who played in two games last season, ended the season listed as Blankenbaker’s backup on the depth chart.

Jordan Murry is another option for the Cowboys on the outside. Murry was in line to redshirt last season before all of the attrition forced the 5-10, 155-pounder into action as a true freshman. Murry played in 10 games with one start and figures to at least be part of the rotation against next season.

Of course, more youngsters who have yet to get their shot will join the competition for playing time. Another freshman, Caleb Roberson, redshirted last season after sustaining a knee injury during fall camp but should rejoin the fold whenever UW returns to the practice field.