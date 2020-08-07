Backup cornerback no longer on Wyoming's football team

Murry, who played in 10 games primarily as a backup last season as a true freshman, is not listed on UW's roster for the 2020 season. A team spokesman told the Star-Tribune that Murry is no longer part of the team but had no other details regarding Murry's departure.

A native of Riverside, California, Murry had 21 tackles and two pass breakups and even started one game after being pressed into action because of injuries. The 5-foot-10, 150-pounder likely would've started camp behind veterans Azizi Hearn and C.J. Coldon on the positional depth chart. Hearn and Coldon, who's coming back from his second season-ending injury, have 19 career starts between them.