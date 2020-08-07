You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Backup cornerback no longer on Wyoming's football team
View Comments
UW FOOTBALL

Backup cornerback no longer on Wyoming's football team

{{featured_button_text}}
UW Football Practice

Wyoming cornerback Jordan Murry practices on Aug. 8, 2019, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Murry is no longer on the team.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

LARAMIE -- Cornerback Jordan Murry is no longer a member of Wyoming's football team.

Murry, who played in 10 games primarily as a backup last season as a true freshman, is not listed on UW's roster for the 2020 season. A team spokesman told the Star-Tribune that Murry is no longer part of the team but had no other details regarding Murry's departure.

A native of Riverside, California, Murry had 21 tackles and two pass breakups and even started one game after being pressed into action because of injuries. The 5-foot-10, 150-pounder likely would've started camp behind veterans Azizi Hearn and C.J. Coldon on the positional depth chart. Hearn and Coldon, who's coming back from his second season-ending injury, have 19 career starts between them.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News