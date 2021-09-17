Ball State at Wyoming: Storylines

A September to remember?

Beating the reigning MAC champions will be the most difficult hurdle for the Cowboys to clear on the road to a 4-0 start. And the first two games proved to be toss-ups late into the fourth quarter. Plitt is an outstanding quarterback and one of 16 super seniors on Ball State’s roster. The Cardinals also have three of the MAC’s top 15 tacklers in linebacker Jaylin Thomas and safeties Bryce Crosby and Brett Anderson. Head coach Mike Neu, a former Ball State quarterback, has the program positioned for another big season after last year’s 7-1 finish. But UW head coach Craig Bohl also has a deep and experienced roster capable of contending for a MWC crown. A victory Saturday would put UW, which plays at hapless UConn on Sept. 25, in position to start a season 4-0 for the first time since 1996. The Pokes are 7-point favorites Saturday.