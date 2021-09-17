Ball State at Wyoming: Storylines

Drama kings
The Cardiac Cowboys will try to get to 3-0 after pulling off wins over Montana State (19-16) and Northern Illinois (50-43) with 75-yard touchdown drives in the final two minutes. Sean Chambers has been clutch with the game in the balance, completing a 21-yard touchdown pass to Treyton Welch with 47 seconds left to beat Brent Vigen’s Bobcats and running for a 9-yard touchdown with 1:35 left to get the Pokes over the finish line against the Huskies after a second-half stumble. Both of the game-winning scores came on third down. UW has scored 24 points in the fourth quarter this season.
Back-to-Back vs. MAC
The Cowboys improved to 2-0 in classic games against NIU. After Josh Allen delivered the game-winning touchdown dive over the goal line to seal the 40-34 triple-overtime win in the wee hours of the 2016 opener, Chambers was able to get the Pokes off the mat after the team squandered a 42-16 lead last Saturday at Huskie Stadium. Now UW, which improved to 9-4 all-time against the Mid-American Conference, will host Ball State. The Cardinals, the MAC’s reigning champion and preseason favorite, defeated Mountain West champion San Jose State 34-13 in the 2020 Arizona Bowl for the first bowl win in program history. Ball State is 1-3 all-time against current members of the MWC. UW defeated Central Michigan 37-14 in a MWC-MAC matchup in the 2017 Famous Idaho Potatoes Bowl.
Cowboys defense to be tested
UW’s defense will be looking to bounce back from last week’s shaky performance in DeKalb, Ill. The Pokes had three interceptions but gave up 477 total yards, 244 rushing yards and 43 points to NIU. Now defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel, whose unit ranks 97th in the FBS in rushing yards allowed (182.5 per game) and 90th in total yards allowed (399.0 per game), will face one of the most experienced offenses in the country. Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt has passed for 6,520 yards and 50 touchdowns during his career, wide receiver Justin Hall already owns the school’s career receptions record (271) and running back Carson Steele is one of only two true freshmen to rush for a touchdown in both games to open the season.
Neyor encore
UW’s vertical passing game is back with the emergence of Isaiah Neyer as a potential all-Mountain West first-team selection. After being held to three catches for 32 yards by Montana State, Neyor finished with four receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns against NIU. He also ran for a 5-yard touchdown on a jet sweep and caught a 2-point conversion. Chambers and Neyor should be able to loosen up a Ball State defense that ranks 121st in passing yards allowed (310.0 per game) so far this season. Penn State quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Ta’Quan Roberson finished a combined 22-for-31 passing for 253 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions during last Saturday’s 44-13 win over the Cardinals.
A September to remember?
Beating the reigning MAC champions will be the most difficult hurdle for the Cowboys to clear on the road to a 4-0 start. And the first two games proved to be toss-ups late into the fourth quarter. Plitt is an outstanding quarterback and one of 16 super seniors on Ball State’s roster. The Cardinals also have three of the MAC’s top 15 tacklers in linebacker Jaylin Thomas and safeties Bryce Crosby and Brett Anderson. Head coach Mike Neu, a former Ball State quarterback, has the program positioned for another big season after last year’s 7-1 finish. But UW head coach Craig Bohl also has a deep and experienced roster capable of contending for a MWC crown. A victory Saturday would put UW, which plays at hapless UConn on Sept. 25, in position to start a season 4-0 for the first time since 1996. The Pokes are 7-point favorites Saturday.