Ball State dropped from Wyoming's football schedule

There's also an "impossibility" clause stating that a game will be canceled and neither party will be responsible to the other for any loss or damage if an "unforeseen catastrophe or disaster" makes it impossible for either team to play the game. Canceling a game under these circumstances would not be deemed a breach of contract, according to the language of the contract, thought whether or not the MAC's decision to voluntary cancel the game would classify as an impossible circumstance isn't clear.

A provision in the contract also allows either team to request changes to the agreement.

The game's cancellation is the latest change to UW's schedule as Division I conferences continue to make scheduling changes in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Utah, the lone Power Five opponent on the Cowboys' schedule, was the first game to be dropped after the Pac-12 announced it would only play conference games this fall.