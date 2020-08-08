Ball State dropped from Wyoming's football schedule

LARAMIE -- If Wyoming plays a football season this fall, Ball State will no longer be one of the Cowboys' opponents.
Ball State has been removed from UW's schedule following the Mid-American Conference's decision to postpone all fall sports until the spring. The MAC announced its decision Saturday, becoming the first Football Bowl Subdivision conference to pull the plug on fall football.
Ball State, which competes in the MAC, was scheduled to host UW on Sept. 26 for the first game of a home-and-home series between the teams. According to a copy of the series contract obtained by the Star-Tribune, Ball State was obligated to pay UW $200,000 for making the trip to Muncie, Indiana, this season, though there are clauses in the contract that could free Ball State of that financial responsibility.
A "conference commitments" clause states that if a game is canceled and can't be rescheduled as a result of a change in scheduling requirements of either team's conference, "neither party shall be responsible to the other for any loss or damage resulting from such change. For purposes of this paragraph, a change in the scheduling requirements shall include, without limitation, changes in the number of conference games to be played, changes resulting from the addition or subtraction of conference members or any other changes in conference schedules."
There's also an "impossibility" clause stating that a game will be canceled and neither party will be responsible to the other for any loss or damage if an "unforeseen catastrophe or disaster" makes it impossible for either team to play the game. Canceling a game under these circumstances would not be deemed a breach of contract, according to the language of the contract, thought whether or not the MAC's decision to voluntary cancel the game would classify as an impossible circumstance isn't clear.
A provision in the contract also allows either team to request changes to the agreement.
The game's cancellation is the latest change to UW's schedule as Division I conferences continue to make scheduling changes in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Utah, the lone Power Five opponent on the Cowboys' schedule, was the first game to be dropped after the Pac-12 announced it would only play conference games this fall.
The loss of the Ball State game gets UW in line with the Mountain West's proposed 10-game scheduling model, which calls for each of its teams to play an eight-game conference slate in addition to a maximum of two non-conference games. For now, Football Championship Subdivision member Weber State and Louisiana are the two non-conference opponents left on the Cowboys' schedule.
UW is waiting to find out whether or not Weber State will stay there. Weber State's conference, the Big Sky, announced Friday it is postponing its conference slate to the spring, but the league has yet to decide whether or not to allow its teams to play non-conference games this fall.
Even if Weber State and Louisiana, which can play up to four non-conference games as a member of the Sun Belt Conference, remain on UW's schedule, both games would have to be rescheduled. UW was originally slated to play Weber State on Sept. 5 and Louisiana on Sept. 12, but as part of its revised scheduling model, the Mountain West is postponing the start of the season for its teams until at least the week of Sept. 26.
That's assuming anybody plays college football this fall, which is looking more and more ominous by the day.
