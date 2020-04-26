Being drafted a 'breathtaking' experience for Wyoming's Cassh Maluia

Maluia was a three-year starter and finished his UW career with 197 tackles and just 1.5 sacks, but the 6-foot, 248-pounder helped his draft case at UW’s Pro Day in early March just before the sports world came to a halt amid the coronavirus outbreak. He ran 4.53 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a time he said then that surprised even himself.

The Patriots were one of the teams he met with afterward. Maluia said Saturday he also FaceTimed with the team later during the pre-draft process to “show them what I can do on the board and not on the field.”

“I feel like I've got the versatility of many positions,” Maluia said. “I'm willing to do whatever the coaches want me to do. Just to go out there and contribute the best I can for the Patriots.”