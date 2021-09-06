Bohl optimistic offensive line will make strides against Northern Illinois

Healthy two-deep

The Cowboys came out of the Montana State game without suffering any significant injuries.

That’s welcome news for a team that lost its starting quarterback (Chambers) three plays into an injury-plagued 2020 season.

Strong safety Rome Weber, who did not dress for the Montana State game, will be making the trip to DeKalb, Ill.

“Rome will be back on the sidelines,” Bohl said when asked about Weber’s status. “He was not here (against Montana State). I don’t want to get into the specifics on why that is. That’s something internally handled.”

Snap judgement

Ralph Fawaz placed five of his six punts inside Montana State’s 20-yard line, and placekicker John Hoyland picked up where he left off as a freshman all-American in 2020 by making two field goals.

However, there has been concern in the kicking game at long snapper since Read Sunn was injured at the start of fall camp. Teagan Liufau’s low snap led to a botched extra point attempt in the opener. True freshman Tommy Wroblewski snapped on the final PAT, which was successful.