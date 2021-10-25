Bohl "profoundly disappointed" but working to turn Wyoming Cowboys season around

Bohl said he does make suggestions to Polasek between series. Chambers was benched in the second quarter and Williams was benched in the fourth quarter during the dizzying QB shuffle last week.

“Tim and I have a really good relationship. It’s a long history. Tim’s not happy either,” Bohl continued. “We see where we’re at. I would say this, if I’m going to start to micromanage the offensive coordinator, then I need to be the offensive coordinator. I don’t think that’s how I’m best suited, I don’t think that’s what is best for our program, and I’m confident that we’re going to make some progress this week.”

Training roomThe Cowboys have not had many significant injuries this season, but starting defensive tackle Ravontae Holt will miss the rest of the season, according to Bohl.

Holt, who did not play against Fresno State or New Mexico after coming off the field early in the Air Force game, has suffered three torn ACLs during his career. Bohl did not disclose the nature of the senior from Sacramento’s latest physical setback.

Starting tight end Treyton Welch, who suffered a lower-leg bruise against the Lobos, is expected to play against San Jose State.