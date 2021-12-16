Bohl wants Cowboys to take step forward at Potato Bowl after frustrating regular season

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl admits he often looks at the glass as being half empty.

Wyoming’s 6-6 finish to the regular season had the head coach thinking about emptying some glasses down at the Buckhorn.

Bohl is curious to see how the Cowboys respond against Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday at Albertson’s Stadium in Boise (1:30 p.m., ESPN).

“I’d be less than honest with all you guys saying I know 100 percent what team is going to show up,” Bohl said during a Zoom call with the media on Thursday. “This has been a frustrating deal for me, and I need to take ownership for that.”

There were some highlights for the Pokes in 2021.

UW notched road wins over Mid-American Conference champion Northern Illinois and Mountain West champion Utah State. The team also took possession of the Bronze Boot with a 31-17 victory over Colorado State.

There were also some head-scratching lows.

After playing a big part in the program's first 4-0 start in 25 years, Sean Chambers was benched after a turnover-plagued 0-3 start to MWC play.

The Cowboys also suffered a homecoming loss to New Mexico -- the Lobos’ only conference win -- and were dominated in all three phases by Hawaii during a 38-14 loss in the regular-season finale.

“That falls on the head coach. There’s blood on my hands,” Bohl said. “When I saw a meltdown like we had against Hawaii … why did that occur when you have an experienced team? Even though they’re experienced, I probably failed to recognize they’re still in college and our plans as far as when to attack and how to execute was off.

“When I see three phases of a team not perform, that’s not scheme, that’s mentality coming into the game.”

Bohl was not pleased with UW’s practice on Wednesday, but said overall the players' energy and focus have been on point as the Pokes prepare to close the campaign with a postseason win.

UW is currently a 3-point favorite over the Golden Flashes (7-6), who lost to NIU in the MAC title game.

Bohl said quarterback Levi Williams is healthy after struggling during the Hawaii game with a bruised knee.

Nickel back Keyon Blankenbaker (NCAA transfer portal), free safety Esaias Gandy (injured) and defensive tackle Ravontae Holt (injured) are the only UW players currently unavailable for the Potato Bowl.

All-American linebacker Chad Muma will play as other NFL prospects around the country opt-out of bowls.

The lack of attrition during a chaotic offseason in the sport is one area where the glass if half full for Bohl's program.

“As frustrating as it is, it’s rewarding in that we’re in a bowl game,” Bohl said. “We cannot forget getting in a bowl game is something that our players have earned. We’re going to celebrate that fact. Sometimes in the midst of my angst and grinding through, I’ve got to remember we won six games and we beat two conference champions.

“So for us to be in a bowl game is a reward. It’s also an opportunity to take another step forward.”

UW will arrive in Boise on Friday to participate in community events, team activities and practices over four days leading into the Potato Bowl.

