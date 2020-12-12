Boise State 17, Wyoming 9: Three things we learned

Wyoming has some soul searching to do offensively
Wyoming trailed Boise State just 17-6 late in the third quarter Saturday, but it might as well have been a four-touchdown lead for the Broncos.
Even on a night when UW coach Craig Bohl admitted freezing temperatures and constant snow at War Memorial Stadium is normally an advantage for the run-heavy home team, the Cowboys’ offense did next to nothing. UW had fewer than 50 yards in the first half, went three and out on six straight possessions at one point and finished with its lowest yardage output (146) since mustering just 183 yards in a loss to Oregon in 2017.
UW had starting quarterback Levi Williams back after he went down with a shoulder injury late in the Cowboys’ loss to New Mexico a week earlier. The Cowboys also had their leading rusher, Xazavian Valladay, to complement Trey Smith. None of it mattered.
Boise State sold out to stop the run (2.2 yards per carry), and, as has often been the case in recent years, UW had no answer in the passing game. The Cowboys had season-lows in completions (4) and passing yards (64) and were abysmal on third down yet again, finishing just 2 of 17 on the money down after converting just 1 of 11 third downs against New Mexico.
UW began the day 104th nationally in third-down conversion percentage, so that was a problem all season. After completing just 11% of their passes Saturday, the Cowboys finished the season with a 46.2% completion rate, which has been an issue three years running. Since Josh Allen left for the NFL after the 2017 season, UW has yet to complete at least half of its passes in a season, ranking among the bottom 10 teams nationally in passing efficiency.
That kind of one-dimensional offense isn’t going to cut it. And if UW is serious about getting back among the Mountain West’s elite under Bohl (it’s only been four seasons since UW played for the league title), that has to change. Against teams that have finished in the top half of the conference’s divisions or overall league standings (the Mountain West did away with divisions this season), UW is 1-10 the last three seasons while averaging just 16.9 points in those contests.
It hasn’t helped that the injury bug keeps taking an unfortunate bite out of Sean Chambers, but UW now has multiple quarterbacks and receivers that have multiple years of experience in the Cowboys’ pro-style system. Whether it’s development, play calls or a combination of both, it’s time for Bohl and offensive coordinator Brent Vigen to take a long, hard look at what the Cowboys are doing offensively.
The elements played a factor
As much as UW wants to use the cold, snowy weather to its advantage, the elements affected both teams Saturday night.
The game started with a light snow falling inside War Memorial Stadium, but it gradually got harder and harder as the game wore on. By halftime, the yard lines were having to be regularly shoveled off.
Boise State, the highest-scoring offense in the Mountain West coming in, relied even more on the run than UW, running 41 times compared to the Cowboys’ 38. But neither team averaged more than 2.7 yards per carry, and trying to throw in the elements predictably proved to be even more difficult.
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier sailed his first pass into the waiting arms of Wyoming cornerback C.J. Coldon for an interception. Both he and Williams missed a handful of open receivers, and they also had the occasional snap go through their hands that moved the offenses behind the chains.
Special teams were also an adventure.
Boise State muffed a hold that kept the Broncos from potentially adding on to its lead in the second half, and Avery Williams, the Broncos’ dynamic kick returner, bobbled a punt that UW recovered midway through the third quarter. And with UW trailing 7-3 early in the second quarter, a false start moved the Cowboys back 5 yards to Boise State’s 31-yard line, which caused Bohl to change his mind on a 48-yard field-goal and punt instead.
UW really has something in John Hoyland
Speaking of special teams, UW’s John Hoyland put a bow on an impressive freshman season when he was called on to kick. Hoyland accounted for all of the Cowboys’ points, finishing a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals.
You could also call his season unexpected.
As far as the preseason depth chart was concerned, Hoyland was an afterthought. A walk-on from Broomfield, Colorado, Hoyland was buried behind Cornell graduate transfer Nick Null and redshirt freshman Luke Glassock.
Glassock won the placekicking job over Null, who still handled punting and kickoff duties. But Glassock got injured ahead of UW’s opener at Nevada, forcing Hoyland into action. And he never looked back.
All Hoyland did was lead the Mountain West in field goals per game (2.2) and connect on 92.9% of his field goals (13 of 14), including a 42-yard, game-tying kick to send the opener against Nevada to overtime. On Saturday, Hoyland matched his career-long with a 42-yarder in the first quarter, elements and all.
Much was made leading up to the season about how the Cowboys were going to fill the void left at the position by Cooper Rothe, UW’s all-time leading scorer. It appears Hoyland has answered that.
