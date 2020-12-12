Boise State 17, Wyoming 9: Three things we learned

Wyoming has some soul searching to do offensively

Wyoming trailed Boise State just 17-6 late in the third quarter Saturday, but it might as well have been a four-touchdown lead for the Broncos.

Even on a night when UW coach Craig Bohl admitted freezing temperatures and constant snow at War Memorial Stadium is normally an advantage for the run-heavy home team, the Cowboys’ offense did next to nothing. UW had fewer than 50 yards in the first half, went three and out on six straight possessions at one point and finished with its lowest yardage output (146) since mustering just 183 yards in a loss to Oregon in 2017.

UW had starting quarterback Levi Williams back after he went down with a shoulder injury late in the Cowboys’ loss to New Mexico a week earlier. The Cowboys also had their leading rusher, Xazavian Valladay, to complement Trey Smith. None of it mattered.

Boise State sold out to stop the run (2.2 yards per carry), and, as has often been the case in recent years, UW had no answer in the passing game. The Cowboys had season-lows in completions (4) and passing yards (64) and were abysmal on third down yet again, finishing just 2 of 17 on the money down after converting just 1 of 11 third downs against New Mexico.