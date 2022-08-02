Boise State is preseason Mountain Division favorite for 10th consecutive year

LAS VEGAS – Death, taxes and Boise State being picked to win the Mountain Division.

Since the program joined the Mountain West in 2011, the Broncos have been the favorite in the division every summer.

Despite last season’s 7-5 record, Boise State was voted by the media to win the Mountain Division with 14 first-place votes ahead of Air Force (10) and Utah State (3), two teams coming off double-digit win seasons.

Andy Avalos is confident the Broncos can live up to the hype in his second year as head coach with improved depth on the defensive line and the return of quarterback Hank Bachmeier for a fourth season as the starter.

“There’s plenty of motivation to stay focused on what the important things are,” Avalos said at the MW media day event two weeks ago. “That’s how we compete every day, how we show up. They are doing it. The things we’re working to reestablish and what has been the foundation of Boise State football, those players are leading that stuff. They’ve done a great job training this summer.”

Boise State finished 77th in the FBS in rushing yards allowed (158.7 per game) and 109th in rushing yards (120.3 per game) last season, but injuries on the defensive line and in the backfield were a factor.

Standout defensive tackle Scott Matlock headlines what should be a much more formidable front seven for Avalos, who returned to his alma mater after a successful two-year stint as Oregon’s defensive coordinator, which included winning two Pac-12 championships.

“We’re going into camp with a really good two-deep and with potential to build that defensive line even deeper,” Avalos said. “Football starts with both fronts, and that depth allows you to practice a certain way.”

George Holani is one of the most productive returning running backs in the MW, but the conference’s 2019 freshman of the year has had a difficult time staying healthy the past two seasons.

Star wide receiver Khalil Shakir will be catching passes thrown by Josh Allen during Buffalo Bills training camp after making countless big plays for the Broncos.

Stefan Cobbs is expected to be the program’s next dynamic No. 1 target.

"(Shakir) was a tremendous player and leader. Not one guy has to fill his shoes," Avalos said. "But we are extremely excited about Stef and his progress."

Bachmeier, like Holani, has also been one of the MW’s top players when healthy. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior has passed for 6,108 yards with 35 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 25 games over the last three seasons.

Perhaps seeing Fresno State’s Jake Haener tabbed the MW preseason player of the year and Utah State’s Logan Bonner wearing a conference championship ring will serve as motivation for Bachmeier, who Avalos didn’t even bring to Las Vegas to represent the Broncos at media days.

“I hope it does,” Avalos said. “But at the end of the day, a big part of this is being internally motivated. I’m excited for Hank to put his body of work together. He has had a great offseason.”

The Broncos, who are seeking their first MW championship since 2019, start fall camp Wednesday to begin preparing for a challenging schedule that begins with a road game at Oregon State.

Boise State draws the two favorites in the West Division, San Diego State (Sept. 30) and Fresno State (Oct. 8), in back-to-back home games before playing Air Force (Oct. 22) at Falcon Stadium.

Big 12-bound BYU visits Albertsons Stadium on Nov. 5. The Broncos play Wyoming on Nov. 19 in Laramie before the regular-season finale against reigning MW champion Utah State on Nov. 25 on the blue turf.

“I don’t feel much about that, I don’t focus on that,” Avalos said of Boise State being the team to beat in the division for the 10th consecutive season. “I really focus on the things we need to get done as we work through to create the body of the work that we want so we can accomplish our goals at the end of the season.”