Border War: Wyoming Cowboys host rival Colorado State Rams

LARAMIE – There are plenty of Cowboys who didn’t encounter roadblocks along I-25 or Highway 287 on their way to Wyoming.

Craig Bohl’s team has 23 players from Colorado, including star linebacker Chad Muma, standout safety Esaias Gandy and 2020 freshman all-American placekicker John Hoyland.

Current NFL players Tanner Gentry and Andrew Wingard can be added to the list of significant recruiting wins in recent years for the Pokes south of the state line.

The tradition of UW stocking its roster with Colorado talent is one of the many aspects that makes the Border War rivalry so special.

During his weekly press conference, Colorado State head coach Steve Addazio complemented the job Bohl and his staff have done building their program while also poking the home of the Pokes.

“It blows my circuits that they’ve got to fly people into Denver and drive them right past Fort Collins to go to wherever in the heck they’ve gone,” Addazio said. “I’ve never been there, I don’t know what that’s like. It seems like it’s another part of the world. In order to do that, that impresses me. They can go find talent and project it and then recruit it.”

Addazio will get to experience the High Plains for the first time when UW hosts CSU on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

The Cowboys (4-4, 0-4 Mountain West) are desperate to stop a four-game losing streak and get the Bronze Boot back after last year’s 34-24 loss in Fort Collins.

“It means everything in the world when you see your players go and they grab the boot and sing our school song,” said Bohl, who has a 4-3 record in Border War games. “And it’s gut-wrenching when you see the opposing team go over and grab it and run off. I’ve been on both sides of it, and it’s a lot better to be on the winning side.”

The Rams (3-5, 2-2) have also had an uneven season that has included home losses to South Dakota State and Vanderbilt, a 2-0 start to conference play and frustrating losses to Utah State and Boise State.

Addazio is 2-0 against UW. His 2011 Temple team bludgeoned the Cowboys 37-15 in the 2011 New Mexico Bowl.

“We’ve got to keep the boot where it belongs, right here,” Addazio said.

Levi Williams will make his second start of the season and second start against CSU. The 6-foot-5, 224-pound sophomore was 12-for-22 for 129 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions during UW’s 27-21 loss at San Jose State.

Senior wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt, who is from Loveland, Colorado, suffered a season-ending injury in the final minute of last week's game. Williams will continue to lean on Isaiah Neyor, who caught both touchdowns last week, in the passing game.

Xazavian Valladay rushed for a season-high 172 yards behind the offensive line’s best performance of the season. He can move into second place on UW’s career rushing list with 68 yards against the Rams, who are 18th in the FBS in rushing yards allowed (108.1 per game).

“Last year they packed the box on us. It could be another heavy box week for us,” right tackle Frank Crum said. “Positivity has been our best friend right now and that’s hard to do. That’s been our outlook throughout these past three weeks, and it’s going to have to be this week.”

CSU’s Todd Centeio has completed 60.8% of his passes for 1,886 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception this season.

Tight end Trey McBride, a player from Fort Morgan, Colorado, that Bohl recruited hard, is the Mackey Award favorite and averaging 92.5 yards receiving per game. The Pokes will counter with the nation’s third-ranked passing defense (151.8 yards allowed per game).

Like UW, the Rams will try to establish the running game to take pressure of the quarterback. David Bailey leads the team with 515 yards (73.6 per game) and six touchdowns, but the senior is only averaging 3.8 yards per carry.

“We’re going to have a game where we really pop,” Addazio said of his offense, which was held to two field goals by Boise State after storming out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter. “Even a game against a team like Boise, there probably should have been 12 more points at the half, which probably would have been enough to out-point them. But in addition to that, who knows what that momentum would have led to. That’s what we haven’t seen.”

CSU, a 3 ½-point favorite, is looking for its first win in Laramie since 2015.

The Rams lead the all-time series, which dates back to 1899, 59-48-5, but the Cowboys have a 28-25 edge since the Bronze Boot traveling trophy was introduced in 1968.

“That still has a nasty taste in my mouth from last year losing that game,” said UW defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole, a former Natrona County High standout. “This game means a whole lot to me, but it also means a whole lot to all of Wyoming. I’m definitely going to go in hot and ready to tear some stuff up.”

