Braden Smith takes the lead in Wyoming's latest free safety competition

“Rome has done OK,” Bohl said. “He’s certainly improved, but right now I think there’s a separation between the two.”

Smith was a senior last season but took advantage of the NCAA’s eligibility relief amid the pandemic by returning to UW for one last season of competition. Weber, a sophomore, started all but one of UW’s 13 games in 2019, so the Cowboys have a couple of experienced options regardless of who ultimately wins out this time.

“I’d rather call it a friendly competition and stuff like that,” Smith said. “I love Rome. I’ve got a lot of respect for Rome, and I know he has respect for me too. Right now, it’s just whoever is going to help the team more in that aspect (as a starter).”

Walk-on pushing for QB3

While Sean Chambers and Levi Williams continue to compete for the starting quarterback job, freshman Hank Gibbs is starting to separate himself for the third spot on the depth chart.

Gibbs, a walk-on from Fayetteville, Arkansas, has continued to impress with his play this spring, Bohl said. The 6-foot-5, 226-pounder has pulled ahead of fellow freshman Gavin Beerup, who was the Cowboys’ No. 3 signal caller last fall, and another walk-on, Utah transfer Jayden Clemons.