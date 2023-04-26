LARAMIE – He has one of the greatest names in the history of Wyoming football.

Buck Coors is hoping to make a name for himself on the field with the Pokes this fall.

The fourth-year sophomore is finally healthy after enduring five surgeries since arriving in the program as a walk-on before the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Coors has been taking snaps at nickelback, free safety and strong safety during spring practice.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound former high school quarterback from Loveland, Colorado, is willing to do whatever it takes to make an impact on defense.

“It has been nice this semester, I’ve been healthy,” Coors said after Tuesday’s practice, UW’s 13th of the spring. “No surgeries yet, fingers crossed.”

Coors has had two procedures on an injured thumb, one on a wrist, one on a broken forearm last spring and major surgery on a broken ankle last fall.

The injuries have limited Coors to seven games, mostly on special teams, over the past two seasons after not seeing any action as a true freshman.

“I feel like whenever I’ve got my feet underneath me there’s another surgery. It has been tough,” Coors said. “I’ve learned a lot through that. The strength staff and the medical staff here are awesome, so I feel like every time I come back stronger and stronger, which is a blessing.”

Shortly after Craig Bohl noted that Coors was making a strong push at the nickel spot during the 2022 fall camp, he suffered a severe ankle injury in a scrimmage the head coach labeled as a season-ending setback.

Coors, determined to get back on the field, went to Minnesota to undergo an aggressive procedure performed by Dr. Thomas Clanton, the same surgeon who repaired former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s ankle before the 2018 national championship game.

Against all odds, Coors returned to the field for the Cowboys’ win at Hawaii and finished with three tackles in four games.

But should he have rushed back?

“We felt like, if I was aggressive with rehab and was feeling good, that was kind of in the realm of possibilities,” Coors said of his improbable return. “(My ankle) was definitely stiff, but it got loosened up as I got going. I felt like the more I was running and cutting on it the better it started feeling.

“I would say the answer to the question is, yeah, I was definitely in a good spot.”

Assuming Coors remains unscathed through Saturday’s 2 p.m. spring game at War Memorial Stadium, he will enter fall camp in position to play a significant role for defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel.

Wrook Brown has a stranglehold on the starting nickel job after filling in for an injured Keonte Glinton down the stretch last season.

Coors may have been in line for that opportunity had he not been injured.

“Wrook is my brother, I love Wrook to death. I’m so happy for him,” Coors said. “I mean, he’s one of my best friends in the locker room. It’ hard to even say bitter because I’m just happy he got the opportunity. I know God has got a plan for me, the same as God does for him. And mine happened to be not being on the field last year.

“I just want to fill whatever role on this team that I can. I was super excited for Wrook, he played awesome and he’s looking great again. I enjoy watching him play.”

Coors is still in the mix at nickel, along with redshirt freshman Malique Singleton and sophomores Andrew Johnson and Jovan Marsh.

Sawvel is also looking for quality backups for free safety Isaac White and strong safety Wyett Ekeler.

“If you look, I think the last seven games last year we had Wrook, Isaac and Wyett,” Bohl said. “We’ve got to develop more depth.”

Buck Coors is a name to remember in the secondary.