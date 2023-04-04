LARAMIE – Caden Becker won’t be replacing Andrew Peasley in 2024.

He’s trying to chase Wyoming’s starting quarterback down right now.

Becker has moved from quarterback to defensive end this spring in an effort to play for the Cowboys as soon as possible.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound redshirt freshman has the size to make the rare position switch from signal caller to pass rusher.

Now Becker needs as many practice reps as possible to get up to speed.

“I’d say mentally it’s not as hard as learning quarterback stuff, but physically it’s definitely a big transition,” Becker said. “I’m still learning and looking forward to competing this spring. That’s obviously a big goal of mine is to get on the field somehow this year.”

Becker was the first player to commit to UW’s 2022 recruiting class. The three-star dual-threat quarterback prospect finished with 1,782 yards of total offense and 15 touchdowns during his senior season at Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha, Nebraska.

After originally planning to play at Northern Illinois, Becker flipped his decision and signed with the Pokes.

“One thing that stuck out to me was how open and honest the coaching staff was with me and how up front all of them were,” Becker said. “They were really welcoming, and it felt like family when I was getting recruited here. Also, Laramie, I really liked it. It was just different scenery. I’m from the Midwest so you don’t see mountains a whole lot. That was pretty cool to me.”

Becker said Craig Bohl, who is from Lincoln, Nebraska, and played for the Cornhuskers, was also relatable. He met with UW’s head coach before and after spring break about moving to defensive end.

“When we recruited Caden he was a really big, strong athletic guy. We rolled the dice a little bit with his throwing ability,” Bohl said. “Once we started to look at where we were at with his ability, he could run, he’s 240-some pounds, he’s got good change of direction, (but) he wasn’t quite where he needed to be throwing the ball. So, you make educated guess to say, OK, what’s going to be his best long-term outlook?

“Sometimes quarterbacks have some real opposition to move. He embraced his move, and so we’re going to take a hard look at him this spring.”

Peasley is entering his second season as UW’s quarterback after transferring from Utah State 14 months ago. Jayden Clemons and Evan Svoboda are competing to be the backup in 2023 with an eye on taking the reins in 2024.

Kaden Anderson is on campus recovering from a significant knee injury. The true freshman from Southlake, Texas, could be an intriguing quarterback of the future once he’s healthy.

Meanwhile, Becker is enjoying a fresh start with first-year defensive ends coach Brian Hendricks, who inherits proven starters DeVonne Harris and Braden Siders and a potentially disruptive third pass rusher in Sabastian Harsh.

Becker will have to develop and fight his way up the depth chart just as he would have at quarterback.

“He’s a strong guy that can run, that has some size to him, there’s an element of tools that are there,” defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said of adding Becker to the mix. “It’s just this is a big change for him. You’ve kind of got to see for a couple weeks how that change progresses.”

Becker has never played on the defensive side of the ball before but his father, Aaron Becker, was an all-conference defensive end at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa.

“He was pretty excited about this opportunity,” Caden Becker said. “It’s a different mentality. I think after getting more and more reps and learning the spot, in time it will come pretty naturally to me.”

UW completed its fourth spring practice on Tuesday. The spring game is at 2 p.m. on April 29 at War Memorial Stadium.