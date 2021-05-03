 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper native Brett Brenton transferring from Wyoming
0 comments
top story
UW FOOTBALL

Casper native Brett Brenton transferring from Wyoming

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UW Football Scrimmage

Wyoming running back Brett Brenton talks with his former coaches from Natrona County High School before a spring scrimmage at Cheney Alumni Field on April 13, 2019 in Casper.

 File, Star-Tribune

LARAMIE — Brett Brenton is leaving Wyoming's football program to continue his career.

The Casper native on Monday announced his intentions to transfer to Northern State, a Division II school in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Brenton spent the last three seasons as a running back for the Cowboys.

Brenton starred at Natrona County High School before joining UW's program as a walk-on in 2018. He was named Wyoming's Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Brenton finished his UW career with 213 rushing yards on 32 carries. He scored his first collegiate touchdown on a 19-yard run in the Cowboys' 45-14 win at UNLV last season.

With UW's backfield back at full strength this spring, playing time again figured to be tough to come by for Brenton in Laramie next season. Sophomore Titus Swen, the Cowboys' third-leading rusher in 2019, is back after opting out last season, rejoining Xazavian Valladay, Trey Smith, Dawaiian McNeely, Alphonzo Andrews Jr. and Joey Braasch as the scholarship backs on the spring roster.

Signees Jordon Vaughn and D.Q. James will join a crowded running back room this fall.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News