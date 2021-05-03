Casper native Brett Brenton transferring from Wyoming

LARAMIE — Brett Brenton is leaving Wyoming's football program to continue his career.

The Casper native on Monday announced his intentions to transfer to Northern State, a Division II school in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Brenton spent the last three seasons as a running back for the Cowboys.

Brenton starred at Natrona County High School before joining UW's program as a walk-on in 2018. He was named Wyoming's Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior.

Brenton finished his UW career with 213 rushing yards on 32 carries. He scored his first collegiate touchdown on a 19-yard run in the Cowboys' 45-14 win at UNLV last season.

With UW's backfield back at full strength this spring, playing time again figured to be tough to come by for Brenton in Laramie next season. Sophomore Titus Swen, the Cowboys' third-leading rusher in 2019, is back after opting out last season, rejoining Xazavian Valladay, Trey Smith, Dawaiian McNeely, Alphonzo Andrews Jr. and Joey Braasch as the scholarship backs on the spring roster.

Signees Jordon Vaughn and D.Q. James will join a crowded running back room this fall.

