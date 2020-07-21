Casper native Logan Wilson signs four-year contract with Cincinnati Bengals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE — Logan Wilson is officially a Cincinnati Bengal.

Nearly three months after being drafted by the NFL franchise, Wilson has signed his contract. The Casper native was one of four Bengals draft picks signed Tuesday, the team announced.

The Bengals did not reveal details of Wilson’s contract, but his agent, Steve Caric, told the Star-Tribune it’s a four-year deal for the former Wyoming linebacker. Caric said Wilson, who was selected with the 65th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, received the maximum amount of money that could be negotiated for his draft slot, which would put the total value of the contract at $4,945,590, according to Spotrac.

Wilson was the third player the Bengals selected during April’s draft when the team took him with the first pick of the third round. He was the first of three linebackers selected by the team.

The Bengals’ other two linebacker draftees, fourth-round pick Akeem Davis-Gaither and seventh-round pick Markus Bailey, also signed their contracts Tuesday as did offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji (sixth round).