Casper's Logan Wilson will be 14th former Wyoming Cowboy to play in Super Bowl

When Logan Wilson takes the field for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, he will become the first Casper player to play in the Super Bowl. He'll also join Boyd Dowler (Cheyenne Central), Jerry Hill (Lingle-Fort Laramie), John Burrough (Pinedale), Brett Kiesel (Greybull) and Brady Poppinga (Evanston) as Wyoming high school graduates who played in the game.

Wilson, a 6-foot-2, 241-pound starting linebacker, will be the 14th University of Wyoming alum to be on a Super Bowl roster. (Former Cowboy defensive back Tyler Hall is on the Rams' practice squad.)

Hill, who played for the Baltimore Colts, and New York Jets' fullback Mark Smolinski were the first Cowboys to suit up in a Super Bowl when the Jets upset the Colts 16-7 in Super Bowl III. Hill scored Baltimore's only touchdown on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Two years later, Hill was on the winning side when the Colts defeated the Dallas Cowboys 16-13.

That started a run of four consecutive Super Bowls with former Cowboys on the roster. In Super Bowl VI, running back Joe Williams played for the Cowboys in their 24-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins and running back Jim Kiick.

Kiick played in three more Super Bowls, winning world titles with the Dolphins in VII and VIII and losing in XII while with the Denver Broncos. Kiick had a 1-yard rushing touchdown in each of the Dolphins' victories -- 14-7 over Washington in VII and 24-7 over the Minnesota Vikings in VIII.

Another ex-Poke, defensive back Aaron Kyle, had an interception for the Cowboys in their 27-10 win over the Broncos. The following year, Kyle led Dallas with six tackles in a 35-31 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson will be the second former UW player to suit up for the Bengals in the Super Bowl after linebacker Guy Frazier did so in Cincinnati's 26-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XVI.

Former Cowboys Tony McGee and Pat Ogrin played for Washington in its win over Miami in Super Bowl XVII. McGee also played the following year in Washington's loss to the Los Angeles Raiders.

Former UW punter Jack Weil was with the Broncos in their loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXI and was on the winning side one year later when Washington beat the Broncos.

Jay Novacek, an All-America tight end at Wyoming, helped lead Dallas to three world titles. He had a TD reception in the Cowboys' win over Buffalo in Super Bowl XXVII and another in a win over the Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.

Burrough was a backup defensive lineman for the Falcons in their loss to the Broncos in Super Bowl XXXIII.

In Super Bowl XLVI, Derrick Martin was a reserve defensive back for the Giants in their victory over the New England Patriots.

Tight end Jacob Hollister, who played with Wilson at UW, was on the Patriots' roster in Super Bowl LIII when they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles and the following year when they defeated the Rams.

When Wilson is added to the mix, former Wyoming Cowboys have been a part of 21 of the 56 Super Bowls, in which they are an impressive 14-9.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.