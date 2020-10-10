Central standout Andrew Johnson fulfills dream with commitment to Wyoming

LARAMIE -- Andrew Johnson is the latest recruit to join Wyoming's 2021 recruiting class.

He's also the first in-state prospect to join the fold. In doing so, the Cheyenne Central standout is living out a dream.

Johnson took to Twitter on Saturday to publicly announce his verbal pledge to the Cowboys, but he actually committed Wednesday night after receiving his first Football Bowl Subdivision scholarship offer from UW coach Craig Bohl. The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder is the Cowboys' sixth commitment in the current recruiting cycle.

"Wyoming had always been where I wanted to go, so when I got that offer, I knew it's what I wanted to do," Johnson told the Star-Tribune in a phone interview. "That's when I committed.

"I had been in contact with them, so I knew obviously at some point that maybe I'd have a chance to play for them. When I got the offer, I was just very thankful. That's really what I've obviously dreamed of my entire life."

Johnson, who has spent most of his life living in Cheyenne after being born in California, grew up attending UW games. His stepfather, Steve Zimmerman, played for the Cowboys in the 1990s.