Chad Muma anchors Wyoming linebacking corps with fewer questions, more depth

LARAMIE — When it comes to the second level of Wyoming’s defense, the tone has changed.

This time a year ago, questions dominated the offseason conversation as to how the Cowboys were going to replace two NFL draft picks at linebacker. Logan Wilson, who finished his decorated career No. 4 on UW’s career tackles list, just finished his rookie season with the Cincinnati Bengals after being taken in the third round of last year’s draft. His longtime running mate, Cassh Maluia, was drafted in the sixth round by the New England Patriots.

Their departures left sizable voids at both linebacker spots in the Cowboys’ 4-2-5 base defense. Yet the position is once again a strength entering this spring thanks to replacements who will look to build on their breakout seasons.

After spending the 2019 season as the Cowboys’ primary backup at the position, Chad Muma stepped in for Wilson and kept the production going in the middle of UW’s defense. The junior led the team with 72 tackles — 28 more than the second-leading tackler, safety Esaias Gandy — and three sacks during a season that was limited to just six games because of the coronavirus pandemic. That averaged out to 11.8 stops per game, which was good for third nationally.