Chad Muma, Andrew Wingard contribute to Jacksonville Jaguars victory

LARAMIE – Trevor Lawrence will grab the headlines.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft delivered some clutch throws to lead Jacksonville to a dramatic 28-27 victory over Baltimore on Sunday.

But two former Wyoming standouts – linebacker Chad Muma and safety Andrew Wingard – also had their fingerprints all over the Jaguars’ win.

Muma made his first career start and finished with nine tackles (four solo). Wingard forced a fumble and added three tackles (two solo).

“It’s kind of all coming together right this week,” Muma told ESPN leading into the game on his improvement during his rookie season that put him on the cusp of cracking the lineup.

Muma replaced first-round pick Devin Lloyd, who had hit a rookie wall in recent weeks, as the starting inside linebacker.

“Consistency,” Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said of why Muma moved up the depth chart. ““Right now, he’s been kind of limited to special teams. He is a good linebacker, and we want to get him on the field.”

Wingard was also added to the starting lineup and played a season-high 47 snaps. He was the highest-graded Jacksonville player by Pro Football Focus.

“I would die for Doug Pederson, I swear. I would run into battle for Doug Pederson, 100%. I love the guy,” Wingard told Action Sports Jax. “We come into work, we keep working, we keep chipping away, and eventually it’s going to pay off and it did today. The feeling in the locker room was awesome. I love this team.”

Wingard is clearly enjoying the first-year Jacksonville head coach after Urban Meyer flamed out in spectacular fashion last season.

Lawrence finished with 321 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. The second-year quarterback also completed the game-winning 2-point conversion.

“I’m just, like, so happy for Trevor, because he had to deal with Urban Meyer last year as a rookie, and I don’t even know if he had a rookie year,” Wingard said. “And to see the growth he’s made, not just on the field, but his preparation, his demeanor, all that, I’m so happy for him.”

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 12:

Josh Allen, quarterback, Buffalo Bills: Finished 24-for-42 passing for 253 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Also led the team with 78 yards rushing and a touchdown during the Bills’ 28-25 road win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with four tackles (three solo) during the Eagles’ 40-33 home win over the Green Bay Packers.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Did not record any statistics during the Bills’ 28-25 road win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving

Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Finished with three tackle (one solo) during the 49ers’ 13-0 home victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with one solo tackle during the Saints’ 13-0 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Las Vegas Raiders: Finished with two tackles (one solo) during the Raiders’ 40-34 overtime win on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. Hall had a sack against the Denver Broncos in Week 11 after being activated for the first time all season.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Las Vegas Raiders: Inactive for the Raiders’ 40-34 overtime win on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with two tackles (one solo) during the Broncos’ 23-10 road loss to the Carolina Panthers. A video of Purcell barking at struggling quarterback Russell Wilson went viral.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Commanders: Out for the season with a knee injury.

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with a team-high nine tackles (five solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and one pass defended during the Bengals’ 20-16 road win over the Tennessee Titans.

Also:

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Cleveland Browns: The Natrona County High graduate finished with one tackle during the Browns’ 23-17 home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.