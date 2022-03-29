Chad Muma shines in spotlight at Wyoming Cowboys pro day

LARAMIE – Chad Muma wore the smile of someone who just nailed the job interview.

Now the All-American Wyoming linebacker must wait a month to see which NFL team will be making the hire official.

Muma and six of his Cowboys teammates worked out for scouts during the program’s pro day Tuesday in UW’s indoor practice facility.

After leading all players in tackles at the Senior Bowl in January in Mobile, Alabama, and performing well at the NFL Scouting Combine in February in Indianapolis, this was a chance for Muma to improve his times in select drills on his home turf.

“It’s been a long process,” Muma said. “So it’s finally nice to kind of be done with really the testing and getting into more football stuff now. The combine is just a monster in itself with all the medical stuff. Kind of being able to get some stuff done at the combine, where I didn’t have as much of a load like those guys did, was definitely nice.

“It was awesome to be able to see those guys again and get after it with everyone.”

The two players Muma backed up at UW as an underclassman, Logan Wilson and Cassh Maluia, both showed up to support their former teammate.

Muma said the comparison between himself and Wilson – the Natrona County High graduate who started in the Super Bowl for the Cincinnati Bengals last month – has frequently come up during meetings with NFL decision makers.

“It’s great to have those guys as support. Logan has been a huge help because as I was going to the Senior Bowl and going to the combine, he did both of those, I would text him beforehand and ask him for some tips,” Muma said. “He was always very available, even when he was going to the Super Bowl. He was always there to help me. I’m very thankful for Logan.”

Wilson said Scottie Hazelton had him host Muma during his recruiting visit because the former UW defensive coordinator thought they had a lot in common.

Over the years they followed the same path to the NFL as under-recruited prospects who turned into elite middle linebackers for the Cowboys.

“His work ethic stuck out,” Wilson said of his first impression of Muma. “We knew the sky was the limit for him. He just needed that opportunity once Cassh and I were gone.”

Muma will graduate from UW in May with a degree in mechanical engineering. He plans to remain in Laramie leading up to the NFL Draft, which is April 28-30.

At the conclusion of the 2021 season, Muma earned first-team all-MW and third-team All-American honors. The Butkus Award finalist’s 142 tackles in 2021 were second in the FBS last season and rank fourth in UW history for a single season behind Galand Thaxton (158, 1986 and 143, 1987) and John Salley (143, 1982).

Thaxton was also in attendance watching the Pokes’ next NFL linebacker perform Tuesday.

“Chad looked good. Chad always looks good,” said UW defensive end Garrett Crall, whose performance in the speed and agility drills demonstrated a skill set that could include a position switch at the next level. “I think I showed teams I’m a guy who can do it, too. Wyoming’s got two linebackers that can play.”

The attention Muma, who is projected to be a second- or third-round draft pick, is drawing gave Crall, running back Trey Smith, offensive linemen Keegan Kryder and Logan Harris, safety Esaias Gandy and wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt a chance get an audience with most of the NFL teams.

“It’s great being able to see those guys again,” Muma said. “Coming into college it’s everyone’s dream to go play in the NFL. For all the guys out there to have the opportunity to get after it today and really show their talents off to all the pro coaches and scouts was huge. I’m just happy for all the guys.”

