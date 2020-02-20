You are the owner of this article.
Clemson will reportedly pay Wyoming $1.1 million to buy out of 2021 game
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming - New Mexico Football

The University of Wyoming's High Altitude Performance Center is pictured Oct. 19, 2019 adjacent to War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 File, Star-Tribune

LARAMIE -- Wyoming will reportedly pocket more than $1 million to not play one of college football's elite in the near future.

Clemson will pay UW $1.1 million to buy out of the teams' contracted game in 2021, according to The Greenville News. The news comes after Clemson announced Tuesday it had scheduled Georgia to open the 2021 season on Sept. 4, replacing the game Clemson had scheduled against UW.

The teams signed a contract in 2013. Clemson has made five straight College Football Playoff appearances and has won two of the last four national championships.

Asked earlier this week about Clemson potentially backing out of the game, UW athletic director Tom Burman told the Star-Tribune there are "a lot of moving parts to this." It leaves Montana State, Ball State and Northern Illinois on the Cowboys' 2021 non-conference schedule.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Davis Potter

