Cody Broncs standout Luke Talich headed to Notre Dame

LARAMIE – Knute Rockne. The Four Hoursmen. Touchdown Jesus. The "Play Like a Champion" sign.

Rudy.

The tradition of Notre Dame made a strong impression on Luke Talich during his recruiting visit to South Bend, Indiana.

Despite receiving Power 5 scholarship offers and getting the full-court press from Wyoming as a coveted legacy recruit, the Cody Broncs’ star decided to join the Fighting Irish as a preferred walk-on.

“It really just came down to living a life with no regrets,” Talich said of the agonizing decision, which he made on the eve of Wednesday’s national signing day. “I didn’t want to go somewhere and then regret not giving it a shot at Notre Dame. I think it’s important that I give it a try.”

Talich, the state’s top-ranked recruit, is the first Wyoming prospect to sign with Notre Dame since Kemmerer’s Steve Dover, a reserve halfback on the Irish’s 1977 national championship team.

Casper’s Ton Kassis (1928-30) was a starter on Rockne’s 1930 national championship team.

Second-year head coach Marcus Freeman is trying to assemble a roster that will make Notre Dame a mainstay in the College Football Playoff, which expands to 12 teams in 2024, as the most storied program in the sport seeks its first national title since 1988.

“The coaching staff has been very active in recruiting these last few weeks,” Talich said. “I’m very blessed and excited to pursue this opportunity.”

Talich also considered Oregon State, Utah and Wyoming. His father, Jim, is one of the greatest players in Cowboys history, and his younger brother, Nic, is a redshirt freshman linebacker for the Pokes.

“He is extremely comfortable with Wyoming because that's all he's known. I still have many connections there, and with Nicholas being there, we know all the back streets in Laramie,” Jim Talich said. “Luke knows where all the best places to eat are in Laramie, so I think he felt maybe too comfortable at Wyoming. We're very comfortable with the staff. On a personal level, we consider many of them friends.

“I think Notre Dame challenges him academically and challenges him athletically. He's going to be going against some of the best athletes in the country. That's what he wanted, he wanted to be pushed.”

Luke Talich will start his career at Notre Dame at safety. During his senior season, which was cut short by injury, the two-way standout led Cody with 582 rushing yards and passed for 1,682 yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

“Just the fact that my brother is on the team now, that made it very difficult,” Talich said of telling the UW coaching staff he was going to play at Notre Dame. “I know I would have had a great time and made so many memories with my brother while at Wyoming. It was definitely difficult to swallow, but I’m glad I made the decision that I made.”

