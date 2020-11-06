Colorado State 34, Wyoming 24: Three things we learned

Wyoming has to figure out these slow starts

The Cowboys are just three games into their season. Yet with just five games left in this condensed version, UW is nearly halfway through.

So even if it’s a bit forced, trends are developing faster. And for UW, they’re making a habit of digging themselves holes that they can’t climb out of.

The Cowboys have made life particularly difficult themselves on the road, where they trailed Colorado State inside Canvas Stadium 14-0 on Thursday before everyone watching on TV barely got settled in on their couches. It was an eerily similar script to UW’s opener at Nevada, where the Cowboys failed to score a touchdown in the first half and trailed 28-6 before mounting a furious rally.

UW did find the end zone in the first half Thursday. Twice, in fact. But the Cowboys still trailed by 10 at the half. UW got within a score a couple of times but never fully caught up, which is hard to do unless you can string a bunch of scoring drives and a bunch of stops together.