Colorado State 34, Wyoming 24: Three things we learned

Wyoming has to figure out these slow starts
The Cowboys are just three games into their season. Yet with just five games left in this condensed version, UW is nearly halfway through.
So even if it’s a bit forced, trends are developing faster. And for UW, they’re making a habit of digging themselves holes that they can’t climb out of.
The Cowboys have made life particularly difficult themselves on the road, where they trailed Colorado State inside Canvas Stadium 14-0 on Thursday before everyone watching on TV barely got settled in on their couches. It was an eerily similar script to UW’s opener at Nevada, where the Cowboys failed to score a touchdown in the first half and trailed 28-6 before mounting a furious rally.
UW did find the end zone in the first half Thursday. Twice, in fact. But the Cowboys still trailed by 10 at the half. UW got within a score a couple of times but never fully caught up, which is hard to do unless you can string a bunch of scoring drives and a bunch of stops together.
In other words, you essentially have to play perfect football when you’re playing catchup from the jump, which UW was far from Thursday. Not only did the Cowboys finish minus-2 in the turnover department, but they also committed eight penalties for 83 yards and struggled to contain CSU’s offense through the air. UW had no answer for Dante Wright and tight end Trey McBride (15 catches combined) as the Rams averaged nearly 15 yards per reception, a big reason why they were able to answer each time UW got close.
There were also the interception and the fumble within minutes of each other by quarterback Levi Williams that gifted the Rams those 14 early points. But the Cowboys didn’t commit any first-half turnovers against Nevada or even in the first half of last week’s win over Hawaii. Yet UW has been outscored 45-30 in the first two quarters this season while outscoring teams 59-33 after that.
That last part won't matter unless UW can start giving itself a chance early.
“That’s the million-dollar question,” Bohl said. “We started out slow against Nevada. We started out certainly slow tonight. We started fast against Hawaii. So we’re going to really focus on that as much as what we can.”
The offense is capable of being multi-dimensional
Bohl admitted afterward that he was concerned once UW fell behind 14-0 that the deficit might grow and that CSU might win in a rout. And if you’ve watched UW’s largely one-dimensional offense over the last couple of seasons, you would understand why.
UW’s run-heavy offense isn’t built to come from behind. At least it hasn’t been the last couple of seasons when the Cowboys have been among the nation’s worst in passing yards, completion percentage and explosive plays through the air.
But a big reason the Cowboys were able to keep the Rams from blowing things open was an offense that kept up, particularly in the passing game. On a night when CSU lived in the Cowboys’ backfield (14 tackles for loss) to hold UW’s normally prolific running game to just 3 yards per carry, UW needed to move the ball through the air. And UW came up with one of its most efficient games throwing the ball that it’s had in a long time.
In his third career start, Williams completed 61.2 percent of his passes for a career-high 321 yards as UW nearly tripled its rushing output, which is as rare as a lunar eclipse for UW’s ground-and-pound preference. That’s the most passing yards for UW since Josh Allen threw for 328 against Gardner-Webb more than three years ago (Sept. 9, 2017), and the Cowboys’ 465 total yards were the most since totaling 479 against Nevada more than a year ago (Oct. 26, 2019).
The fact Williams racked up that many yards through the air on just 19 completions is evidence of the explosiveness. The Cowboys had 11 passes of at least 15 yards and four go for 30 yards or longer. Ayden Eberhardt, who hauled in the longest one of the night at 56 yards, was Williams’ favorite target (seven catches, 132 yards), but UW also has size advantages with big-bodied freshmen Isaiah Neyor and Alex Brown. There are also a host of tight ends for Williams to throw to in Treyton Welch, Jackson Marcotte and Nate Weinman.
If you’re looking for a silver lining from Thursday’s game for the Cowboys, this is it. Because it was proof that UW can be multi-dimensional enough not only to keep defenses honest but keep the Cowboys in games, which hasn’t always been the case.
UW’s title hopes will require perfection from here on out
There’s no getting around it: Two losses in the first three games of a conference-only season is a massive blow to the league championship aspirations this UW team had before it started.
Having one of the conference’s two best records at the end of the regular season for a berth in the Mountain West championship game will almost certainly require the Cowboys to run the table the rest of the way.
The good news is that feat may not actually be that far-fetched. At least before that highly anticipated regular-season finale arrives against No. 21 Boise State in mid-December. But that game is at home, and you can make the argument all of the Cowboys’ most difficult games left will be played at War Memorial Stadium starting next Saturday when Air Force visits.
UW’s remaining road games are against UNLV and New Mexico, whose combined 0-3 start to the season and minus-63 point differential suggest those teams haven’t improved much from last season. But there are still seven teams ahead of UW in the league standings, including four undefeated squads.
So if the Cowboys want that Boise State game to possibly mean more than just a chance at an upset, there’s no more room for error.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
