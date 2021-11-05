Colorado State Rams at Wyoming Cowboys: Crunching numbers

8.1 CSU tight end Trey McBride, who should be the Mackey Award favorite, is averaging 8.1 receptions per game, which ranks fifth among all receivers in the FBS this season. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound senior has 64 receptions for 740 yards (92.5 per game) and a touchdown this season.

12 Xazavian Valladay, who rushed for a season-high 172 yards last week at San Jose State, needs 12 yards to pass Ryan Christopherson (2,906 yards, 1991-94) for third on UW’s all-time rushing list and 68 yards to pass Devin Moore (2,963 yards, 2005-08) for second. Brian Hill (4,287 yards, 2014-16) shattered the record in only three seasons.

22 Cayden Camper has already made 22 field goals this season, including six in a win against San Jose State. The junior from Pueblo, Colorado, is three made field goals shy of setting the CSU single-season record. Camper was named a Lou Groza Award semifinalist this week

47.6 CSU punter Ryan Stonehouse, a two-time all-American, is currently the NCAA career leader in punt average at 47.6 yards per attempt. UW counterpart Ralph Fawaz is averaging 42.5 yards per punt for the season but had three boots of 50 or more yards last week against San Jose State.

151.8 The Cowboys are No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 3 in the FBS in passing yards allowed (151.8 per game). The Rams are averaging 240.8 yards passing per game (57th).

1899 This will be the 113th meeting between UW and CSU in the Border War series that dates back to the Rams’ 12-0 victory on Nov. 30, 1899, in Fort Collins. CSU leads the all-time series 59-48-5, but UW leads the series 43-32-0 in the 76 consecutive years of playing since 1946 following the end of World War II.

1968 UW and CSU have been competing for the Bronze Boot since the 1968 season with the Rams currently having possession of the traveling trophy thanks to their 34-24 victory last season in Fort Collins. The Cowboys have a 28-25 edge in Bronze Boot games.

