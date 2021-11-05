Colorado State Rams at Wyoming Cowboys: Key Players

Colorado State

Trey McBride

The Mackey Award semifinalist and favorite leads all FBS tight ends and ranks 17th among all receivers in receiving yards (92.5 per game). The 6-foot-4, 260-pound McBride had five receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns to lead CSU to a 34-24 victory in last year’s Border War. UW allowed San Jose State tight end Derrick Deese, who dropped several passes, to finish with five receptions for 81 yards last week.

Scott Patchan

CSU’s star defensive end is one of the most disruptive players in the Mountain West and will be looking to make life miserable for Levi Williams. Patchan leads the Rams with 7.0 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss. He also has four quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and is fourth on the team with 45 tackles. Patchan did not sack Hank Bachmeier, who passed for 253 yards and three touchdowns to lead Boise State to a comeback win last week in Fort Collins. UW’s veteran offensive line will have to keep Patchan quiet and Williams relatively clean on Saturday.

Wyoming

Isaiah Neyor

The Cowboys are going to lean on Xazavian Valladay, Titus Swen and the running game to try to take some pressure off Levi Williams. UW’s quarterback is still going to have to make some plays in the passing game to loosen up a CSU defense that ranks 18th in rushing yards allowed (108.1 per game) and 35th in passing yards allowed (201.5 per game). Neyor is UW’s go-to receiver, whether Sean Chambers or Williams has been in the lineup, with 417 yards (18.1 per reception) and six touchdowns, including three catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns last week against San Jose State. UW’s second-leading receiver, Ayden Eberhardt, will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Esaias Gandy

There is a chance UW’s starting free safety, who did not play against the Spartans due to a neck stinger, will be unavailable for the Border War. If Gandy gives it a go, he will be a key to the Cowboys getting the Bronze Boot back by helping the defense contain dual-threat quarterback Todd Centeio and covering future NFL tight end Trey McBride. UW had a lot of missed tackles against San Jose State, and Gandy is on the short list of the team’s surest defenders right behind Chad Muma.

