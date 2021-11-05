Colorado State Rams at Wyoming Cowboys: Storylines

The Bronze Boot

Wyoming’s championship dreams have devolved into a nightmarish 0-4 start to Mountain West play. At this point a bowl game is even looking unlikely for Craig Bohl’s deepest and most experienced UW team. But a season of disappointment can turn into a Saturday of redemption, if the Cowboys can find a way to snap their losing streak at the expense of Colorado State. After winning four consecutive Border War games, UW lost last year’s meeting in Fort Collins, 34-24. Getting the Bronze Boot back in Laramie would mean a lot to the UW fan base and the super seniors who returned hoping to atone for the 2-4 finish to the miserable 2020 season. A loss could send the Cowboys spiraling to another losing campaign after the program’s first 4-0 start since 1996.

X marks the No. 2 spot

The Cowboys are going to run the ball and then run the ball some more in this Border War. Both teams understand this is the home team’s plan. If Xazavian Valladay, who rushed for a season-high 172 yards in last week’s 27-21 loss at San Jose State, has another big day then the Pokes will have a chance to win. The standout running back continues his climb up the school’s career rushing list. Valladay needs 12 yards to pass Ryan Christopherson (2,906 yards, 1991-94) and 68 yards to pass Devin Moore (2,963 yards, 2005-08) for second in UW history behind Brian Hill (4,287 yards, 2014-16).

McBride vs. Muma

The two best players on the field Saturday will be CSU tight end Trey McBride and UW linebacker Chad Muma. Each player was also recruited by the rival school and will be the focal point of the game plans when the Rams are on offense and the Cowboys are on defense. McBride is a John Mackey Award semifinalist who is averaging 92.5 yards receiving per game and is 45 yards away from breaking the program’s record for receiving yards by a tight end. Muma is a Butkus Award semifinalist who is first in the FBS in interceptions returned for touchdowns (two), fourth in solo tackles per game (6.5) and 11th in total tackles per game (9.8). The Border War could come down to which star player makes more big plays.

Slowing down Centeio

CSU’s Todd Centeio is one of the most improved players in the Mountain West. The dual-threat quarterback has completed 60.8% of his passes for 1,886 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception. He is the team’s second-leading rusher with 329 net yards and a touchdown. UW’s defense ranks third in the FBS in passing yards allowed (151.8 yards per game) but allowed San Jose State quarterback Nick Nash to pass for 150 yards and a touchdown and rush for 112 yards and a touchdown last week. If Centeio puts up those kind of numbers, the Cowboys could be headed for their fifth consecutive loss and second consecutive Border War defeat.

Fawaz is your friend

Levi Williams committed two costly early turnovers during the 2020 loss to CSU and threw two interceptions at San Jose State in his first start of the 2021 season. UW’s quarterback won’t be asked to carry the team to victory Saturday, especially with reliable senior wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt unavailable due to a season-ending injury. The Pokes are going to stick with the running game, which will feature Valladay and include Williams, and hope the defense can finally force some turnovers. Williams needs to play a clean game in that regard and let punter Ralph Fawaz flip the field instead of forcing throws that aren’t there.

