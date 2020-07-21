Colorado State's athletic director also isn't ruling out a home-and-home with Wyoming

Asked during a media session with local reporters in Fort Collins, Colorado, on Monday if CSU would be willing to add games against more regional teams, including home-and-home series with UW or other conference opponents in close proximity, CSU athletic director Joe Parker said “our total focus right now” is trying to get back to as close as a full schedule as possible, adding that virtually every scenario is being considered in order to get that done.

“Right now, I don’t think any of us have limited the options,” Parker said.

Of course, that’s assuming the MW plays a non-conference schedule if there is a season. The league, which has also considered a conference-only schedule, is among the other FBS conferences that could fall in line with the Pac-12 and the Big Ten in order to minimize travel and implement universal COVID-19 testing protocols, though Parker said he disagrees with the latter as a valid reason for conferences to do away with non-conference games.

“We’re going to put the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff at the top position of all of our decision-making,” Parker said. “We were going to match whatever protocols the Pac-12 was going to put into place.”