Colorado State's Steve Addazio braces for Border War "street fight" with Cowboys

LARAMIE – Steve Addazio spent a chunk of his weekly press conference killing Craig Bohl with kindness.

Colorado State’s second-year head coach made it clear that he’s a fan of the way his Wyoming counterpart goes about his business.

“Off the field, I really like Craig a lot and I think we see the game through a very similar set of eyes,” Addazio said. “Having played against him now, I really have a great deal of respect for the way he has built his program and the foundation of his program and his philosophies.

"I think they’ve done a remarkable job of identifying prospects and developing their players.”

CSU defeated UW 34-24 last season in Addazio’s first taste of the Border War, which was played without fans at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins due to the pandemic.

Bohl’s Cowboys (4-4, 0-4 Mountain West), who had won the previous four meetings at former CSU head coach Mike Bobo’s expense, will be looking to get the Bronze Boot back from the Rams (3-5, 2-2 MW) on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

When the coaches meet at the state line along Highway 287 Friday to watch the ROTC detachments from each school exchange the game ball for the second half of its run from Fort Collins to Laramie, it will be as close as Addazio has been to enemy territory in this rivalry.

“I’ve never been on their campus, I’ve never even stepped foot in the state of Wyoming, so it will be great,” Addazio said. “I’ve heard they have a great atmosphere. I told our guys, we’re going into a hornets nest. That’s the way I perceive this.”

UW, which was picked to finish second in the Mountain Division, is in last place and looking to end a four-game losing streak. Getting the Bronze Boot back will be critical for Bohl’s team to avoid a second consecutive losing season.

After a 2-0 start to conference play, the Rams are also reeling again with back-to-back losses to Utah State and Boise State.

“I have tremendous respect for Craig Bohl and his program. What he has done at Wyoming to me has been remarkable,” Addazio said. “His consistency, his toughness, everything about the way he runs his program I have a great deal of respect for.

“In some respects, they remind me of us. Probably disappointed where their record is. Very physical, very tough, very talented and a scary team to have to play.”

Bohl is 42-48 (.467) in his eighth season at UW, including a 4-3 record against the Rams. Addazio is 61-63 (.492) in 11 seasons as an FBS head coach, including a 4-7 record (.364) at CSU.

Addazio is 2-0 against the Cowboys with the first victory coming as Temple’s head coach in the 2011 New Mexico Bowl.

The two coaches will shake hands after this year’s Border War, but they certainly won’t be holding hands when one team is singing its fight song after grabbing the Bronze Boot.

“This isn’t just a kumbaya love affair. This is just me being honest with you,” Addazio said of his praise of Bohl. “But I also think this: This is a bitter rivalry game for CSU. And we’re going to go into this game, and all the things I said were really wonderful and glowing, but we’re going into this game with one mindset.

“We’re going to be in a street fight and we’ve got to go up there and win the street fight.”

