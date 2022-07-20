Commissioner Craig Thompson optimisitc about Mountain West stability

LAS VEGAS – Status quo.

Amidst all of the change in college football, including the latest realignment wave, Craig Thompson was pleased to report that it’s business as usual in the Mountain West.

“We don’t have to do anything,” Thompson, the commissioner since the formation of the conference in 1999, said during the MW media day event Wednesday. “We’re a solid 12-team league.”

At least for the moment.

The decision by UCLA and USC to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024 could lead to more dominoes falling.

Logically, San Diego State would be at the top of new Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff’s list, if the 10 remaining Pac-12 teams decide to add members.

“If you polled anybody in this room and said, ‘Should San Diego State, based upon merits, be in a Power 5 league? … You’d say absolutely,’” Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun said. “I can’t tell you how many nine-, 10-plus wins they’ve had in football or how many tournament berths they’ve had in basketball.”

Thompson said at least six schools have contacted the MW expressing interest in joining, if the conference were to expand. He also said the MW considered a merger with Conference USA during the realignment frenzy a decade ago and future mergers with conferences could not be ruled out given the trend of the Big Ten and SEC growing to 16 teams.

Leaders at some MW schools are in favor of being proactive and adding schools. For now, Thompson said the plan will be to stand pat and be ready to react accordingly if the conference loses any members down the road.

Speculation about realignment scenarios isn’t something the commissioner is concerned about.

“There’s rain forests being decimated by the newsprint daily on this topic and everyone has an opinion,” Thompson said. “I’ve been struck by the cliché recently that man’s loyalty is as strong as his options. I’m very comfortable with the 12-team league, I’m thrilled with our 12-team league.”

Thompson noted the MW had four football teams win 10 or more games last season and four men’s basketball teams in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bowl Challenge Cup, which the conference claimed after posting the best record (5-1) of any FBS conference in bowl games, is also on prominent display at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

Several programs, including preseason Mountain Division favorite Boise State and West Division favorite Fresno State, enter the 2022 season with lofty expectations.

No matter how many brand-name programs the Big Ten and SEC add, Thompson is confident the MW will continue to be nationally relevant as long as there is a realistic path to the next version of the College Football Playoff for its champion.

“At the end of the day, our fans want to see us competing against each other and winning Mountain West championships,” Thompson said. “But equally important, maybe more important in some regards, is who those non-conference opponents are. Are we playing at the highest level we can play?”

Thompson was on the subcommittee tasked by the CFP to come up with a new model. The group, which included SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, proposed a 12-team playoff that would include six automatic bids given to the champions from the six highest-ranked conferences and six at-large berths.

The new ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 commissioners formed the “Alliance” and stiff-armed the plan, which left Thompson feeling “very personally frustrated.”

Sankey, who was also frustrated by the push back from his peers in the Alliance, said the SEC would be fine with a four- or eight-team model that does not include automatic bids.

“I thought it was a very workable model, a fair model that covered most, if not all, of the bases,” Thompson said. “I’m sure we’ll go back to portions of that model.”

MW fans, including Wyoming’s faithful supporters, probably don’t want to hear it, but Thompson said there may be an opportunity to enhance the conference’s television revenue by playing more Thursday and Friday night games in the future.

“Unfortunately, we’ve moved beyond more of that academic model into an entertainment model,” Thompson said. “The television revenue chase has certainly taken a forefront in all this.”