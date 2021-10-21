Commissioner Craig Thompson says Mountain West has no current plans to expand

This round of realignment started when Oklahoma and Texas decided to leave the Big 12 for the SEC. The Big 12 responded by adding Cincinnati, Houston and UCF from the AAC and independent BYU to get to 12 teams.

Boise State and SDSU decided waiting for a Power 5 invitation in the MWC was a better situation than making a lateral move to the weakened AAC. Air Force and CSU eventually made the same decision, which keeps the Cowboys’ Front Range rivalries alive.

“Everyone is trying to get to that spot where they feel the most comfortable,” Thompson said. “Certainly our institutions had explorations in places other than the Mountain West Conference. That’s just the nature of college athletics in 2021.”

Conference USA, which will be down to eight members when the six teams leave for the AAC, is obviously in the market to expand.

There are reports that the Sun Belt might be interested in taking current Conference USA members Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss.

With Hawaii being a football-only member it would make sense for the MWC to add a school like Gonzaga to get the conference to 12 in basketball.

“I’m not saying we will never expand,” Thompson said. “We’ve just opted at this time to stay put at 12 institutions.”

